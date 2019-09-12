Events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

Applefest comes to Weston in early October. File photo

Sept. 14

Overnight Fishing: Open for fishing from the bank or from watercraft, the lake is filled with crappie and large mouth bass. Park officers will be on duty throught the night, 11 p.m., Lexington Lake Park, 8850 Sunflower Road, De Soto, 913-888-4713.

Sept. 14-15

Fiesta Hispana 2019: Kick off your weekend with food, live music, games and rides for kids and vendors, 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 13, noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15, Barney Allis Plaza, 12th and Wyandotte, free, www.kcfiestahispana.com.

Sept. 15

Book Signing: Kurtis Bell, author of “Aid from Above, as he talks about is journey as a flight nurse in his book Aid from Above, 2 to 5 p.m., Barnes & Noble, Oak Park Mall, 11323 W. 95th St., Overland Park.

Native American Cultural Celebration: Celebrate and honor the art, dance, and music of Native Americans from across the country, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Nelson-Atkins Museum, 4525 Oak St. Kansas City, free.

Sept. 16

Johnson County Association of Retired School Personnel Meeitng: Guest speaker Marlene Katz presents an autobiographical depiction of Esther Brown and her part in the Brown vs. Board of Education, 10 a.m. to noon, Asbury Methodist Church, 5400 W. 75th Prairie Village, 913-681-2759.

Sept. 21

The 27th Annual Waldo Fall Festival: A family friendly event with kids, rides, games, face painting, food trucks, local music and vendors, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 75th and Wornall, Kansas City.

Fifth Annual Festival of the Lost Township: Celebrates brewers, distillers, winemakers, meadmakers, bakers, coffee roasters and many other artisans, noon to 5 p.m., downtown Raytown, E. 63rd Street and Raytown Road, $45, eventbrite.

Sept. 27

Twilight Hike: Parents and childrem ages 3 to 6 can explore trails as the sun sets, 7 p.m., Ernie Miller Park, 909 North Kansas 7 Highway, Olathe, www.jcprd.com.

Sept. 28

Overland Park Fall Festival: Hometown parade downtown, along with vendors filled with arts and crafts, a farmers market, food and three stages full of entertainment, 7 a.m., farmers market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Downtown Overland Park, W. 79th St., Overland Park, www.opkansas.org.

Second Annual NKC Music Fest: Enjoy a mix of live area bands while checking out some of the top spots for music, microbrews, food and fun, 2 to 11:55 p.m., $15, eventbrite at https://nkcmusicfest.com/tickets/.

Wing Fest: Enjoy food as the judges pick the best wings, music, 3 to 11 p.m., Grinders Crossroads, 417 E. 18th St., Kansas City.

2019 Fall Gypsy Craft Fair: Bring the family for a day of shopping, music, food and more, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 5904 Crystal Ave., Kansas City.

Oct. 4 - 5

Mattie Rhodes Dia de los Muertos 2019: Kick off festivities with First Friday reception, the unveiling of community alter and Day of the dead alters, followed by a family street fiesta the next day, 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 4, 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5, Mattie Rhodes, 919 W. 17th St. Kansas City.

Oct. 5-6

AppleFest 2019: Enjoy a hometown parade with classic cars, fire trucks, art and craft booths, along with bands, 10 a.m. Oct. 5, 11 a.m. Oct. 6, Weston, 526 Main St., Weston.

Oct. 12

Fifth Annual PorchFestKC: Music from more than 100 local and regional bands that will play on neighborhood porches, reaching from east, west, Roanoke, Union Hill and Longfellow, noon to 6 p.m., PorchFestKC.com.

Oct. 19

St. Joseph Catholic Church Ladies Guild Gift and Craft Bazaar: More than 50 tables, raffle drawings throughout the day, enjoy lunch and light refreshments as you shop, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee.

10th Annual Cars in the Park Car Show Fundraiser: Stop by to see cars, trucks motorcycles, also food vendors, silent auctions, sports memorabilia to be purchased all proceeds to benefit the JCPRD Special Olympics program, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Theater in the Park, 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee, $25 advance, johnsoncountyparksandrecreation.perfectmind.com.

Second Annual Halloween Ride Kick Stands UP: Costume contest, 50/50, raffle, prizes, all riders and vehicles welcome, dinner to follow, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kansas City Kansas Moose Lodge #1999, 6621 Turner Drive, Kansas City, Kansas, $20.