Events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

Wing Fest comes to Grinders Sept. 28. TNS

Sept. 7

Latino Arts Festival: Participating artist representing many genres will sell their work. Event also includes music and food, 1 to 5 p.m., Bethany Park, Central Avenue and North 12th Street, Kansas City, Kansas, free.

Powell Gardens Mid-Continent Public Library Day: Enjoy the garden along with trail tale, story-time free when you present your library card, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Powell Gardens, 1609 NW Missouri Highway 50, Kingsville.

Prairie Village Festival: Come and celebrate 10 years of jazz, along with food trucks and more, 4 to 10:30 p.m., 7700 Mission Road, Prairie Village, $5.

Sept. 7-8

Haskell Indian Art Market: More than 165 Native American artist will display and sell their handmade artwork along with entertainment and food, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Haskell Indian Nationals Pow Wow Grounds, Lawrence, free.

Sept. 8

On Par for Helping Kids Hear Fundraiser: Enjoy a game at Top Golf, all proceeds help defray the cost of hearing aids for children in Kansas and the metro area, noon to 3 p.m., Top Golf, 10611 Nall Ave., Overland Park, $125, terri@hear2helpkc.org.

16th Annual Walk to Remember: For those who have lost loved ones to suicide, homicide, fire accident or other traumatic deaths, proceeds from the walk stay in the Kansas City area, 9 a.m. Loose Park, 51st Wornall, Kansas City, $25 advance, $30, http://www.sass-mokan.com/Sass-walk/.

Wheels & Dreams Car Truck & Bike Show: Fun for the family, live music, food trucks, vendors along with more than 300 cars on display, 1 to 4 p.m., Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee.

Sept. 13

Twilight Hike: Parent and children ages 3 to 6, come out and explore trails as the sun sets, 7 p.m., Ernie Miller Park, 909 North Kansas 7 Highway, Olathe, www.jcprd.com.

Sept. 14

Overnight Fishing: Open for fishing from the bank or from watercraft, the lake is filled with crappie and large-mouth bass, park officers will be on duty through the night, 11 p.m., Lexington Lake Park, 8850 Sunflower Road, De Soto, 913-888-4713.

Sept. 13-15

Fiesta Hispana 2019: Kick off your weekend with great food, live music, games, vendors and rides for kids, 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 13, noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15, Barney Allis Plaza, 12th and Wyandotte, free, www.kcfiestahispana.com.

Sept. 15

Book Signing: Kurtis Bell, author of “Aid from Above,” talks about his journey as a flight nurse, 2 to 5 p.m., Barnes & Noble, Oak Park Mall, 11323 W. 95th St., Overland Park.

Sept. 16

Johnson County Association of Retired School Personnel Meeting: Guest speaker Marlene Katz presents an autobiographical depiction of Esther Brown and her part in the Brown v. Board of Education history, 10 a.m. to noon, Asbury Methodist Church, 5400 W. 75th Prairie Village, 913-681-2759.

Sept. 21

The 27th Annual Waldo Fall Festival: A family friendly event with kids, rides, games, face painting, food trucks, local music and a host of vendors, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 75th and Wornall, Kansas City.

Fifth Annual Festival of the Lost Township: Celebrates brewers, distillers, winemakers, meadmakers, bakers, coffee roasters and many other artisans, noon to 5 p.m., Downtown Raytown, E. 63rd Street and Raytown Road, $45, eventbrite.

Sept. 27

Twilight Hike: Parents and children ages 3 to 6, can explore trails as the sun sets, 7 p.m., Ernie Miller Park, 909 North Kansas 7 Highway, Olathe, www.jcprd.com.

Sept. 28

Overland Park Fall Festival: Hometown parade downtown, along with vendors filled with arts and crafts, a farmers market, food and three stages full of entertainment, 7 a.m., farmers market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Downtown Overland Park, W. 79th St., Overland Park, www.opkansas.org.

Second Annual NKC Music Fest: Enjoy a mix of area bands while checking out some of the top spots for music, microbrews, food and fun, 2 to 11:55 p.m., $15, eventbrite at nkcmusicfest.com/tickets/.

Wing Fest: Stop by and enjoy great wings as the judges pick the best wings and sauce, enjoy music, 3 to 11 p.m., Grinders Crossroads, 417 E. 18th St., Kansas City.

2019 Fall Gypsy Craft Fair: Bring the family for a day of shopping, great music, food and more, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 5904 Crystal Ave., Kansas City.