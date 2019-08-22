Events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

Enjoy the garden along with trail tale, story-time free when you present your library card at Powell Gardens Mid-Continent Public Library Day Sept. 7. File photo

Aug. 24

2019 Block Party: Check out the new Atrium project, experience Lowriders of Kansas City, visit the KCAI ceramics department for live demonstrations, food trucks and more, 6 to 10 p.m., Kemper Museum, 4420 Warwick Blvd., Kansas City, www.kemperart.org/members.

Wine for Wildlife: Guests can stroll through the Kansas City Zoo, sip and savor more than 20 different varieties of wine, enjoy a variety of music. Featured custom wine bottles supporting conservation projects will be available for purchase, 6 to 9 p.m., Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City, www.kansascityzoo.org.

Aug. 25

17th Annual Head for the Cure 5K Run & Walk: Proceeds support the Brain Tumor Trails Collaborative, KU Cancer Center and Solace House, 8 a.m., Corporate Woods, Building 40, Overland Park, $35 advance, $40, www.headforthecure.org/

Aug. 31

Kansas City Zoot Suit Festival: Come and enjoy the sights and sounds of the past generation, pachucas from Texas will be performing, as will low riders. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Memorial Hall, 600 N. Seventh St., Kansas City, Kansas, $5

Sept. 7

Latino Arts Festival: Participating artist in all art genres will sell artwork. Event also includes music and food, 1 to 5 p.m., Bethany Park, Central Avenue and North 12th Street, Kansas City, Kansas, free.

Powell Gardens Mid-Continent Public Library Day: Enjoy the beautiful garden along with trail tale, story-time free when you present your library card, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Powell Gardens, 1609 N.W. Missouri Highway 50, Kingsville.

Prairie Village Festival: Come and celebrate 10 years of jazz, along with food trucks and more, 4 to 10:30 p.m., 7700 Mission Road, Prairie Village, $5.

Sept. 7-8

Haskell Indian Art Market: More than 165 Native American artist will be displaying and selling their handmade artwork along with entertainment and food, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Haskell Indian Nationals Pow Wow Grounds, Lawrence, free.

Sept. 8

On Par for Helping Kids Hear Fundraiser: Enjoy a game at Top Golf, all proceeds help defray the cost of hearing aids for children in Kansas and the metro area, noon to 3 p.m., Top Golf, 10611 Nall Ave., Overland Park, $125, terri@hear2helpkc.org.

16th Annual Walk to Remember: Lives lost to suicide, homicide, fire accident or other traumatic deaths, proceeds from the walk stay exclusively in the Kansas City area, 9 a.m. Loose Park, 51st Wornall, Kansas City, $25 advance, $30, http://www.sass-mokan.com/Sass-walk/.

Wheels & Dreams Car Truck & Bike Show: Fun for the entire family, live music, food trucks, vendors along with more than 300 cars will be on display, 1 to 4 p.m., Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th St. Shawnee.

Sept. 13-15

Fiesta Hispana 2019: Kick off your weekend with food, live music, games and rides for kids and vendors, 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 13, noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15, Barney Allis Plaza, 12th and Wyandotte, free, www.kcfiestahispana.com.

Sept. 15

Book Signing: Meet Kurtis Bell as he talks about is journey as a flight nurse in his book “Aid from Above,” actual events from police, firefighters, paramedics, nurses and doctors, 2 to 5 p.m., Barnes & Noble, Oak Park Mall, 11323 W. 95th St., Overland Park.

Sept. 16

Johnson County Association of Retired School Personnel Meeitng: Guest speaker Marlene Katz presents an autobiographical depiction of Esther Brown and her part in the Brown vs. Board of Education history, 10 a.m. to noon, Asbury Methodist Church, 5400 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, 913-681-2759.

Sept. 21

The 27th Annual Waldo Fall Festival: A family friendly event with kids, rides, games, face painting, food trucks, local music and a host of vendors, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 75th and Wornall, Kansas City.

Fifth Annual Festival of the Lost Township: Celebrates brewers, distillers, winemakers, meadmakers, bakers, coffee roasters and many other artisans, noon to 5 p.m., Downtown Raytown, East 63rd Street and Raytown Road, $45, eventbrite.

Sept. 28

Overland Park Fall Festival: Hometown parade downtown, along with vendors filled with arts and crafts, a farmers market, food and three stages full of entertainment, 7 a.m., farmers market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Downtown Overland Park, W. 79th St., Overland Park, www.opkansas.org.

Second Annual NKC Music Fest: Enjoy a mix of area bands while checking out some of the top spots for music, microbrews, food and fun, 2 to 11:55 p.m., $15, eventbrite at https://nkcmusicfest.com/tickets/.

Wing Fest: Stop by and enjoy great wings as the judges pick the best wings and sauce, event also includes music, 3 to 11 p.m., Grinders Crossroads, 417 E. 18th St., Kansas City.

2019 Fall Gypsy Craft Fair: Bring the family for a day of shopping, music, food and more, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 5904 Crystal Ave., Kansas City.