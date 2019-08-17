Events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

Aug. 17

2019 Croatian Festival: Traditional food along with games, booths; as the festival winds down head to the Strawberry Hill Museum grounds for a dance with music by Kolograd, 5 p.m., Historic Strawberry Hill, 708 N. Fourth St., Kansas City, Kansas, free.

Aug. 19

MakerSpace Beginners Night: 3D printing, laser cutting, CNC machining, design software and electronics, 6 to 7 p.m., Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park.

Aug. 24

2019 Block Party: Check out the new Atrium project, experience Lowriders of Kansas City, visit the KCAI ceramics department for live demonstrations, food trucks and more, 6 to 10 p.m., Kemper Museum, 4420 Warwick Blvd., Kansas City, www.kemperart.org/members.

Wine for Wildlife: Guests will stroll through the Zoo, sip and savor more than 20 different varieties of wine, a variety of music, featured custom wine bottles supportiing conservation projects will be available for purchase, 6 to 9 p.m., Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Soo Dr., Kansas City, www.kansascityzoo.org.

Aug. 25

17th Annual Head for the Cure 5K Run & Walk: Proceeds support the Brain Tumor Trails Collaborative, KU Cancer Center and Solace House, 8 a.m., Corporate Woods, Building 40, Overland Park, $35 advance, $40, www.headforthecure.org/metro-kc.

Aug. 27 - 28

Book/Gift Fair: Flash sale, great books for all ages, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 28, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Joseph Medical Mall, 1000 Carondelet Dr. Kansas City.

Aug. 31

Kansas City Zoot Suit Festival: Come and enjoy the sights and sounds of the past generation, pachucas from Texas will be performing, as will low riders. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Memorial Hall, 600 N. Seventh St., Kansas City, Kansas, $5

Sept. 5

Navio Robotic Knee Replacement Seminar: Stop by and hear about the latest surgery, 5 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Medical Center, Bldg. D, Alex George Auditorium, 1000 Carondelet Dr., Kansas City, 816-943-2687.

Sept. 6-8

Art Westport: Join 150 of Kansas City area’s top artists show casing original work along with one of a kind jewelry and crafts, Sept. 6, 1 to 9 p.m.., Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sept. 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Westport, 4050 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City.

Annunciation Greek Food Festival: Delicious food, family fun and live music, Sept. , 12001 Wornall Rd., Kansas City.

Sept. 7

Latino Arts Festival: Participating artist in all art genres will sell artwork. Event also includes music and food, 1 to 5 p.m., Bethany Park, Central Avenue and North 12th Street, Kansas City, Kansas, free.

Powell Gardens Mid-Continent Public Library Day: Enjoy the beautiful garden along with trail tale, story-time free when you present your library card, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Powell Gardens, 1609 NW Missouri Highway 50, Kingsville.

Prairie Village Festival: Come and celebrate 10 years of jazz, along with food trucks and more, 4 to 10:30 p.m., 7700 Mission Road, Prairie Village, $5.

2019 Johnson County Old Settlers Classic Auto Show: Event is open to pre 1979 cars and trucks, awards will be presented, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 100 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, johnsoncountyoldsettlers.com.

Sept. 8

On Par for Helping Kids Hear Fundraiser: Enjoy a game at Top Golf, all proceeds help defray the cost of hearing aids for children in Kansas and the Metro area, noon to 3 p.m., Top Golf, 10611 Nall Ave., Overland Park, $125, terri@hear2helpkc.org.

Sept. 13-15

Fiesta Hispana 2019: Kick off your weekend with great food, live music, games and rides for kids and vendors, 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 13, noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15, Barney Allis Plaza, 12th and Wyandotte, free, www.kcfiestahispana.com.

Sept. 14

Chasing Salifu 5K and Run: Grow your giving all proceed to benefit a scholarship fund in his name, 7:30 a.m., JCCC, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, www.chasingsalifu.com.

Sept. 16

Johnson County Association of Retired School Personnel Meeitng: Guest speaker Marlene Katz presents an autobiographical depiction of Esther Brown and her part in the Brown vs Board of Education history, 10 a.m. to noon, Asbury Methodist Church, 5400 W. 75th Prairie Village, 913-681-2759.

Sept. 17

Navio Robotic Knee Replacement Seminar: Stop by and hear about the latest surgery, 5 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Medical Center, Bldg. D, Alex George Auditorium, 1000 Carondelet Dr., Kansas City, 816-943-2687.

Sept. 19

AARP Smart Driver Class: For ages 55 and older, some insurance will offer a discount when you complete this course, 1 to 5 p.m., St. Joseph Medical Center, Abell/Lorenze Room, Bldg. D Community center, 1000 Carondelet Dr., Kansas City, $15 members, $20 others, 816-943-4543.

Sept. 21

The 27th Annual Waldo Fall Festival: A family friendly event with kids, rides, games, face painting, food trucks, local music and a host of vendors, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 75th and Wornall, Kansas City.

Fifth Annual Festival of the Lost Township: Celebrates brewers, distillers, winemakers, meadmakers, bakers, coffee roasters and many other artisans, noon to 5 p.m., Downtown Raytown, E. 63rd Street and Raytown Road, $45, eventbrite.

Sept. 25

Positively Pink Party: Celebrate national women’s health and fitness day with blood pressure screening, heart healthy PAD screening, balance and sarcopenia screening, 3D mammograms and more, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Alex George Auditorium, Bldg. D, community center, St. Joseph Medical Center, 1000 Corondelet Dr., Kansas City.

Sept. 26

Parkins Support Group: Those who are living and or caregivers, learn about important topics, 6 to 7 p.m., St. Joseph Medical Center, Abell/Lorenze Room, Bldg. D Community center, 1000 Carondelet Dr., Kansas City, free. 816-398-1929.

Sept. 28

Overland Park Fall Festival: Hometown parade downtown, along with vendors filled with arts and crafts, a farmers market, food and three stages full of entertainment, 7 a.m., farmers market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Downtown Overland Park, W. 79th St., Overland Park, www.opkansas.org.

2nd Annual NKC Music Fest: Hea a huge mix of live area bands while checking out some of the top spots for music, microbrews, food and fun, 2 to 11:55 p.m., $15, eventbrite at https://nkcmusicfest.com/tickets/.

Wing Fest: Stop by and enjoy great wings as the judges pick the best wings and sauce along with music to enjoy, 3 to 11 p.m., Grinders Crossroads, 417 E. 18th St., Kansas City.