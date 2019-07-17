Summer events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

This year’s Big Picnic will be held July 21 on The Nelson-Atkins Museum’s grounds. The Kansas City Star

July 20

Outdoor Movie: Showing of “Coco,” bring blankets, chairs and snacks to watch the movie under the stars, 8:45 p.m., Charles A. Garney Park, free.

Annual 1951 Flood Reunion Dance: Music by Picante and DJ Bobby C, food and beverage, raffles and more, 7 to 11 p.m., Pierson Hall, 1800 S. 55th St. Kansas City, Kansas, $17.

The Nutty Professor Amazing Science Show: Learn about the science that makes the word go round, chemical reaction polymers and maybe even a mild explosion, 11 a.m. to noon, Cedar Roe Library, 5120 Cedar St., Roeland Park.

Kansas City’s Reggae Music and Jerk Festival: Food and music, 4:30 to 11 p.m., Island Spice Caribbean Restaurant, 10 W. 39th St. Kansas City, $20, friendsofreggae.eventbrite.com.

Ice Cream Sundae Fund Day for Pets: Beat the heat pack up your dogs and stop by, 11 a.m to 2 p.m., Treats Unleashed, 4209 W. 119th St. Leawood, $5.

July 21

Kansas City’s Big Picnic 2019: Featuring Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra, enjoy live music, food trucks, art activities, and lawn games from the museum to Brush Creek, 4 to 8 p.m., Nelson Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak St., Kansas City.

July 24

Jammin on the Green: Featuring Vine Street Rumble Jazz Orchestra, 14-piece band will perform the same music that made Kansas City the place to be in the ’20s through the ’40s, light refreshments will be provided, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, free.

July 25

All American Annual Trivia Night: Bring a team or join in to make one, Proceeds to benefit the Clay County Musuem, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Clay County Museum, 1325 Odd Fellows Road, Liberty, $15-$20, 816-792-1849

July 27

Ziggy’s Creative Garden Series: Participants will be given one birdhouse to build then paint to take home, ages 5 to 18, noon to 3 p.m., Latino Foundation for the Arts, 1132 Oak St., Kansas City.

Independencia de Columbia: Bring the family out and enjoy food and music along with games for the children, noon to 7 p.m., Jacomo Lake, Shelter #3, 7401 Jackson County, free.

Water Lantern Festival: Witness the magic of lanterns as they light up the water, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., The Nelson Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak St., Kansas City, www.WaterLanternFestival.com.

Composting Basics Class: Introduction to starting your own compost, no lawn required, this class will teach what elements are needed to start and maintain a compost, no previous gardening required, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, 913-248-2360.

Aug. 7

Notable & Notorious People of the ’20s: Come visit with four of the area’s finest first-person intrepetors as they portray notable women and one notorious man of the 1920s, Amelia Earhart, Clara Ford, Zora Neale Hurston and Tom Pendergast, 7 to 9 p.m., Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, free.

Aug. 9

Summer Concert: Featuring Laura Noble, bring your lawn chairs, blankets and picnic while you enjoy the great music, dogs are allowed in designated areas, 7 to 9 p.m., Kansas City Museum, 3218 Gladstone Blvd., Kansas City, free.

Aug. 10

Dog Days of Summer: Bring your furry friend for contests, prizes, visit with local vets, groomers, trainers and friends, all dogs must be on a leash, 10 a.m. to noon, Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, free.

Aug. 25

17th Annual Head for the Cure 5K Run & Walk: Anticipating another huge turnout this year, all to raise awareness and funds for brain cancer research, proceeds support the Brain Tumor Trails Collaborative, KU Cancer Center and Solace House, 8 a.m., Corporate Woods, Building 40, Overland Park, $35 advance, $40, www.headforthecure.org/metro-kc.