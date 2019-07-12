Summer events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

KC’s Big Picnic will be held July 21 at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art File photo

July 13

KC Taco Fest: $2 tacos, cerveza, margarita, tequila and live music, competition among participating food vendor to determine the best tacos, 3 to 10 p.m., Crossroads KC, 417 E. 18th St., Kansas City, crossroadskc.com.

Little Big Band: Salute to the great swing bands of Kansas City, enjoy music, 10 a.m to noon, American Jazz Museum, 1616 E. 18th St., Kansas City, free, americanjazzmuseum.org.

July 13-14

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Third Annual Second Saturday Weston Paint Out: Watch award winning Plain Air artists as they paint along the sidewalks throughout Weston, Orchard and Vineyards, great food and creative activities for the kids including free drawing, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Main St., Weston.

July 17

Kymani Marley Live: Enjoy music live in concert, Price Jabbda along with DJs Sting Ray and Kapp, 8 p.m., Sankofa Cafe & Bar, 4240 Indiana Ave., Kansas City, $25 advance, $30, 816-861-0040.

July 19-20

Kansas City’s Reggae Music and Jerk Festival: Food and music, 4:30 to 11 p.m., Island Spice Caribbean Restaurant, 10 W. 39th St. Kansas City, $20, friendsofreggae.eventbrite.com.

July 20

Outdoor Movie: Showing of “Coco,” bring blankets, chairs and snacks to watch the movie under the stars, 8:45 p.m., Charles A. Garney Park, free.

Annual 1951 Flood Reunion Dance: Music by Picante and DJ Bobby C, food and beverage, raffles and more, 7 to 11 p.m., Pierson Hall, 1800 S. 55th St. Kansas City, Kansas, $17.

The Nutty Professor Amazing Science Show: Learn about the science that makes the word go round in a fun and exciting way, chemical reaction polymers and maybe even a mild explosion, 11 a.m. to noon, Cedar Roe Library, 5120 Cedar St. Roeland Park.

July 21

Kansas City’s Big Picnic 2019: Featuring Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra, enjoy live music, food trucks, art activities, and lawn games from the museum to Brush Creek, 4 to 8 p.m., Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak St. Kansas City.

July 24

Jammin on the Green: Featuring Vine Street Rumble Jazz Orchestra, 14 piece band will perform the same music that made Kansas City the place to be in the ’20’s through the ’40s, light refreshments will be provided, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, free.

July 27

Ziggy’s Creative Garden Series: Participants will be given one birdhouse to build then paint to take home, ages 5 to 18, noon to 3 p.m., Latino Foundation for the Arts, 1132 Oak St., Kansas City.

Independencia de Columbia: Bring the family out and enjoy food and music along with games for the children, noon to 7 p.m., Jacomo Lake, Shelter #3, 7401 Jackson County, free.

Water Lantern Festival: Witness the magic of lanterns as they light up the water, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., The Nelson Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak St., Kansas City, www.WaterLanternFestival.com.

Composting Basics Class: Introduction to starting your own compost, no lawn required, this class will teach what elements are needed to start and maintain a compost, no previous gardening required, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, 913-248-2360.

Aug. 7

Notable & Notorious People of the ’20s: Come visit with four of the area’s finest first-person intrepetors as they portray notable women and one notorious man of the 1920s, Amelia Earhart, Clara Ford, Zora Neale Hurston and Tom Pendergast, 7 to 9 p.m., Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, free.

Aug. 10

Dog Days of Summer: Bring your furry friend for contests, prizes, visit with local vets, groomers, trainers and friends, all dogs must be on a leash, 10 a.m. to noon, Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, free.

Aug. 25

17th Annual Head for the Cure 5K Run & Walk: Anticipating another huge turnout this year, all to raise awareness and funds for brain cancer research, proceeds support the Brain Tumor Trails Collaborative, KU Cancer Center and Solace House, 8 a.m., Corporate Woods, Building 40, Overland Park, $35 advance, $40, www.headforthecure.org/metro-kc.