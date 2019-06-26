Summer events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

Enjoy music and dancing – and check out the animals at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead July 11. Courtesy photo

June 29

Kansas City, Kansas, Street Blues Festival: Celebrate the rich history of Kansas City’s blues and jazz heritage, a variety of booths, music; bring chairs, blankets, 1:45 to 11 p.m., Lavender’s Circle L Ranch, 39 24 N. 49th Drive, Kansas City, Kansas, $10 advance, $15, 913-991-3451 or www.kcblues.com.

June 29-30

Kansas City Market for Makers: Stuff your free tote with items from small makers from around the region, food trucks, music and more, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Studio Dan Meiners, 2500 West Pennway St., Kansas City, $7.

July 4

Lenexa’s Community Days Parade: Enjoy an old-fashioned parade community parade on Independence Day. The Community Days Parade, one of the longest Fourth of July parades in the Kansas City area, begins at Santa Fe Trail Drive and Park Street, travels north on Park Street, east on 90th Place, south on Pflumm Road, east/northeast on Santa Fe Trail Drive, south on Noland Road, west on 94th Street and south on Pflumm Road, www.lenexa.com/parade.

July 6

Shawnee Mission Park Playground: Ribbon-cutting event for an inclusive playground meant to enable all children to play together without physical or social barriers, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shawnee Mission Park, 79th and Renner Road, Shawnee.

Mission’s Annual Summer Family Picnic: Bring the entire family for an old-fashioned picnic, hot dog dinner, inflatables, games, face painting, fireworks, bring your swimsuits, lawn chairs and blankets, 6 to 10 p.m., Broadmoor Park, 5701 Broadmoor St. Mission, free.

July 8

Tri-County Mental Health: A 12-week aging mastery program for caregivers, topics will include sleep, healthy eating, financial fitness, end-of-life planning, medication management and more, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 816-678-3036 or beckyf@tri-countymhs.org.

July 10

Gladstone Kiwinas Meeting: Potential members are welcome, meeting second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, noon, Antioch Bible Baptist Church, 800 NE 72nd St., Gladstone.

July 11

Music at the Farmstead: Summer concert: Join in for dancing and sing along with Funky Mama, bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks, 6:30 p.m., Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park, free.

July 12

The Teddy Bear Picnic KC 2019: Celebrate National Teddy Bear Picnic Day, bring a picnic blanket and grab your favorite teddy bear with music, games, crafts, face painting, ballon artist and more, 11 a.m to 1 p.m., Roanoke Park, 3601 Roanoke Road, Kansas City, free.

Summer Concert: Family-friendly event with music under the stars, bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic basket listen to the sounds of local musicians, 7 to 9 p.m., Kansas City Museum, 3218 Gladstone Blvd., Kansas City.

July 13

KC Taco Fest: $2 tacos, cerveza, margarita, tequila and live music, competition among participating food vendor to determine the best tacos, 3 to 10 p.m., Crossroads KC, 417 E. 18th St., Kansas City, crossroadskc.com.

Little Big Band: Salute to the great swing bands of Kansas City, enjoy wonderful music, 10 a.m to noon, American Jazz Museum, 1616 E. 18th St., Kansas City, free, americanjazzmuseum.org.

July 20

Outdoor Movie: Enjoy a showing of “Coco,” bring blankets, chairs and snacks to watch the movie under the stars, 8:45 p.m., Charles A. Garney Park, free.

Annual 1951 Flood Reunion Dance: Enjoy the music by Picante and DJ Bobby C, food and beverage, raffles and more, 7 to 11 p.m., Pierson Hall, 1800 S. 55th St. Kansas City, Kansas, $17.

July 27

Ziggy’s Creative Garden Series: Participants will be given one birdhouse to build then paint to take home, ages 5 to 18, noon to 3 p.m., Latino Foundation for the Arts, 1132 Oak St., Kansas City.

Independencia de Columbia: Bring the family out and enjoy food and music along with games for the children, noon to 7 p.m., Jacomo Lake, Shelter #3, 7401 Jackson County, free.

Water Lantern Festival: Witness the magic of lanterns as they light up the water, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., The Nelson Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak St., Kansas City, www.WaterLanternFestival.com.