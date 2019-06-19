Living

Springtime events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

By Lisa Lopez The Kansas City Star

Free for all Yoga will be held later this month at The Square, 100 East Main St.
Free for all Yoga will be held later this month at The Square, 100 East Main St. ROYINMAN File photo

June 22

Summer Bash Fundraiser: Music and food, featuring Paradize band and DJ Bobby C, tickets include dinner, raffles and auctions, proceeds to benefit Fiesta Hispana, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Guardian Angels, 4232 Mercier St., Kansas City, $15 advance, $20, 913-927-2466, 816-807-9866.

Third Annual Horseshoe Tournament: Day of fun includes a T-shirt, trophy, first and second place along with concession stand, proceeds to benefit the I Am Dom Foundation, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jarboe Park, 1150 W. 17th., Kansas City.

Pie Making Demonstration At the Farmhouse: Using the 1920s style wood burning cook stove, instructor will highlight crust and filling, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hart DeCaeny Farmhouse, 11501 W. 57th St., free with museum admission, 913-248-2360.

June 22-23

Fiesta Filipina: A showcase of food, dance music and games, join in for the commemoration of the Philippines Independence Day, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Filipino Cultural Center, 9810 W. 79th St., Overland Park, 913-735-3269.

June 26

Test Drive a School Bus Hiring Event: Come to the first student job fair to test drive a school bus, Olathe School district, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Indian Trail Middle School, 1440 E. 151 St., Olathe, 913-269-1041 or darlene.davis@firstgroup.com.

Jammin on the Green with the Kansas City Ukesters: Annual concert will present renditions of popular music of the 1920s played by the instrument of that era, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, free.

Free for all Yoga: Participants are asked to bring your own yoga mat and water, instructor Kim Derry will get the class started, 9:30 a.m, The Square, 100 East Main, Smithville, kgb_destiny@hotmail.com.

June 28

Parked: Food trucks, fireworks, music, bring your blanket or lawn chairs to listen to the music, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Stump Park, 4751 Woodland Drive, Shawnee, cityofshawnee.org.

June 29

Kansas City, Kansas, Street Blues Festival: Celebrate the rich history of Kansas City’s blues and jazz heritage, a variety of booths, music, bring chairs, blankets, 1:45 to 11 p.m., Lavender’s Circle L Ranch 39 24 N. 49th Drive, Kansas City, Kansas, $10 advance, $15, 913-991-3451 or www.kcblues.com.

June 29-30

Kansas City Market for Makers: Stuff your free tote with items from small makers from around the region, food trucks, music and more, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Studio Dan Meiners, 2500 West Pennway St., Kansas City, $7.

July 4

Lenexa’s Community Days Parade: Enjoy an old fashion parade

July 13

KC Taco Fest: $2 tacos, cerveza, margarita, tequila and live music, competition among participating food vendor to determine the best tacos, 3 to 10 p.m., Crossroads KC, 417 E. 18th St., Kansas City, crossroadskc.com.

Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com

  Comments  