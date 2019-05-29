Springtime events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

Boy Scouts from troop 185 carried the parade banner in 2016. Old Shawnee Days brings music, crafts, games, carnival rides and food back to the area June 6-9. File photo

June 2

Guardian Angels Westport Community Festival: Live music, auction items, Mexican food, noon to 8 p.m., Guardian Angels, 1013 Westport Road.

Prairie Village Art Show 2019: Features 100 artist from around the country, music, crafts, 5 to 8 p.m. May 31, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 2, The Village Shops, Prairie Village.

June 3

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

10th Annual KC SuperStar Semifinals: Area high school students compete in the coveted singing competition, those planning to attend are encouraged to bring canned and paper goods for the Jewish Family Services food pantry, 7 p.m., White Theatre, Jewish Community Center, www.kcsuperstar.org.

June 5

Workplace Summit: Turn traditional networking upside down, learn to diversify your social networks, 5:15 to 7 p.m., KU Edward Campus, Reginier Hall, 12600 Quivira, Overland Park, 913-897-8755.

June 6-9

Old Shawnee Days: Music, crafts, games, carnival rides and food, 6 to 10 p.m. June 6-7, 11 a.m to 10 p.m. June 9, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 9, Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, www.oldshawneedays.org.

June 7

Chicano 2019 Street Pachanga: Featuring live music, local vendors, food trucks, car club and family fun, 6 to 10 p.m., Mattie Rhodes Art Gallery, 919 W. 17th St., Kansas City.

First Friday Patio Party: Food, music, raffles, proceeds to benefit Children’s Mercy Hospital and clinics, 5 to 8 p.m., Tribe River Market, 315 Delaware St., Kansas City, secure2.convio.net.

June 8

National Marina Day: Event includes boat riding, fishing seminars, children’s games, raffle prizes, crafts and more, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lake Jacomo Marina, free.

Miles for Meals: Bring the family out and get some exercise to help a great cause, proceeds will help support provide seniors with meals, transportation, exercise programs, 8 a.m., English Landing Park, Parkville, www.RunSignup.com/MilesforMealsKC.

Mexico es Lindo: Music by Eli Lugo, folklore dancing by Los Bailadores of Kansas City, 7 p.m., Rockhurst High School, Rose Theater, 9301 Stateline Road, Kansas City, $10, 913-831-0821.

June 13

Spoil Me Silly, a Ladies Night Out: Enjoy some me time with friends and look around St. Andrews, pop-up boutiques, prizes, food and more, 6 to 9 p.m., St. Andrews Golf Club, 11099 W. 135th St. Overland Park, free.

Shawnee Chamber of Commerce Pork and Politics: Gather with elected officials from the Johnson County State delegation, County Commission and City of Shawnee, 4:30 to 7 p.m., The Pavilion at the Theater in the Park, 7710 Renner Road, Shawnee, $20 members, $30 others, www.shawneeks.chamber.com/investors-guild.

June 14

Movie in the Park: “Space Jam” will be showing, bring lawn chairs and snacks to watch under the stars, 7 to 10 p.m., Lenexa Commons, Lenexa Civic Center campus, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa.

June 15

Olathe’s Annual Kids Fishing Derby: Spend the morning fishing with the family and friends at the Derby, ages 3 to 15, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cedar Lake, 5500 S. Lone Elm Road, Olathe.

June 14-15

Arts in the Park: Enjoy music, food and shopping from local artists, children’s activities, inflatables, an art tent and more, 5 to 10 p.m. June 14, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 15, Macken Park, 800 Clark Ferguson Drive, Kansas City, free.

June 19

Fried Chicken Ice Cream & Model A’s Oh My: Feast on fried chicken dinner, along with ice cream, in addition the A’s model A Ford club will bring their vintage vehicles, reservations required, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, $10, 913-248-2360.

June 21

Party in Your Park: Enjoy a day at the park with a light dinner, inflatables, music and more, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Quail Creek Park, 7024 Grandview Ave., Merriam, free.

June 22

Summer Bash Fundraiser: Music and food, featuring Paradize band and DJ Bobby C, tickets include dinner, raffles and auctions, proceeds to benefit Fiesta Hispana, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Guardian Angels, 4232 Mercier St., Kansas City, $15 advance, $20, 913-927-2466, 816-807-9866.

Third Annual Horseshoe Tournament: Day of fun includes a T-shirt, trophy, first and second place along with concession stand, proceeds to benefit the I Am Dom Foundation, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jarboe Park, 1150 W. 17th., Kansas City.

Pie Making Demonstration At the Farmhouse: Using the 1920s style wood burning cook stove, instructor will highlight crust and filling, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hart DeCaeny Farmhouse, 11501 W. 57th St., free with museum admission, 913-248-2360.

June 26

Test Drive a School Bus Hiring Event: Come to the first student job fair to test drive a school bus, Olathe School district, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Indian Trail Middle School, 1440 E. 151 St., Olathe, 913-269-1041 or darlene.davis@firstgroup.com.

June 28

Parked: Food trucks, fireworks, music, bring your blanket or lawn chairs to listen to the music, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Stump Park, 4751 Woodland Drive, Shawnee, cityofshawnee.org.

June 29

Kansas City Kansas Street Blues Festival: Celebrate the rich history of Kansas City’s blues and jazz heritage, a variety of booths, music, bring chairs, blankets, 1:45 to 11 p.m., Lavender’s Circle L Ranch 39 24 N. 49th Drive, Kansas City, Kansas, $10 advance, $15, 913-991-3451 or www.kcblues.com.

June 29-30

Kansas City Market for Makers: Stuff your free tote with items from small makers from around the region, food trucks, music and more, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Studio Dan Meiners, 2500 West Pennway St., Kansas City, $7.

July 13

KC Taco Fest: $2 tacos, cerveza, margarita, tequila and live music, competition among participating food vendor to determine the best tacos, 3 to 10 p.m., Crossroads KC, 417 E. 18th St., Kansas City, crossroadskc.com.