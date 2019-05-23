Springtime events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

Celebration at the Station is just one of many events going on at and near the National WWI Museum and Memorial. Courtesy photo

May 24 -27

Memorial Day Weekend Events: Celebration at the Station 3 p.m.; Sunday, May 26 (concert begins at 8 p.m.). Other events throught he weekend: the flags of forgotten soldiers, vintage military vehicle display, Memorial Day ceremony with congressman Emanuel Cleaver and Mayor Sly James featuring musical performance, visitors can craft their own poppy ornament, pancake breakfast Monday, 9 to 11 a.m., walk of honor brick dedication, food trucks will also be on hand and much more, Friday - Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., National WWI Museum and Memorial will be free for veterans and active-duty military; admission for the public will be half-price. 816-914-4976 or www.theworldwar.org.

May 29

Second Annual 0.25k Walk: Celebrate the 26th annual national senior health and fitness day along with a brown bag session with a geriatric certified pharmacist and senior fitness class, 9 to 11 a.m., St. Joseph Medical Center, building D, 1000 Carondelet Drive, Kansas City, 816-398-1929.

May 31

Summer Reading Kickoff: Read about space, science explore, crafts, music, appropriate for all ages, 6 to 8 p.m., Kansas City Public Library Plaza Branch, 4801 Main St., Kansas City, kclibrary.org.

Senior Prom: Residents from area assisted living communities are invited, live music, dinner and plenty of dancing, 3 p.m., St. Joseph Medical Center for Health and Education Building D, 1000 Carondelet Dr., Kansas City, 913-485-2337.

May 31 - June 2

Prairie Village Art Show 2019: Features 100 artist from around the country, music, hands-on crafts, 5 to 8 p.m. May 31, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 2, The Village Shops, Prairie Village.

June 2

Guardian Angels Westport Community Festival: Live music, auction items, Mexican food, noon to 8 p.m., Guardian Angels, 1013 Westport Road.

June 3

10th Annual KC SuperStar Semifinals: Area high school students compete in the coveted singing competition, those planning to attend are encouraged to bring canned and paper goods for the Jewish Family Services food pantry, 7 p.m., White Theatre, Jewish Community Center, www.kcsuperstar.org.

June 5

Workplace Summit: Turn traditional networking upside down, learn to diversify your social networks, 5:15 to 7 p.m., KU Edward Campus, Reginier Hall, 12600 Quivira, Overland Park, 913-897-8755.

June 6-9

Old Shawnee Days: Music, crafts, games, carnival rides and food, 6 to 10 p.m. June 6-7, 11 a.m to 10 p.m. June 9, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 9, Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, www.oldshawneedays.org.

June 7

Chicano 2019 Street Pachanga: Featuring live music, local vendors, food trucks, car club and family fun, 6 to 10 p.m., Mattie Rhodes Art Gallery, 919 W. 17th St., Kansas City.

First Friday Patio Party: Food, music, raffles, proceeds to benefit Children’s Mercy Hospital and clinics, 5 to 8 p.m., Tribe River Market, 315 Delaware St., Kansas City, secure2.convio.net.

June 8

National Marina Day: Event includes boat riding, fishing seminars, children’s games, raffle prizes, crafts and more, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lake Jacomo Marina, free.

Miles for Meals: Bring the family out and get some exercise to help a great cause, proceeds will help support provide seniors with meals, transportation, exercise programs, 8 a.m., English Landing Park, Parkville, www.RunSignup.com/MilesforMealsKC.

June 13

Spoil Me Silly a Ladies Night Out: Enjoy some me time with the girls and look around St. Andrews, pop-up boutiques, prizes, food and more, 6 to 9 p.m., St. Andrews Golf Club, 11099 W. 135th St. Overland Park, free.

Shawnee Chamber of Commerce Pork and Politics: Gather with elected officials from the Johnson County State delegation, County Commission and City of Shawnee, 4:30 to 7 p.m., The Pavilion at the Theater in the Park, 7710 Renner Road, Shawnee, $20 members, $30 others, www.shawneeks.chamber.com/investors-guild.

June 14

Movie in the Park: “Space Jam” will be showing, bring lawn chairs and snacks to watch under the stars, 7 to 10 p.m., Lenexa Commons, Lenexa Civic Center campus, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa.

June 14 - 15

Arts in the Park: Enjoy music, food and shopping from local artists, children’s activities, inflatables an art tent and more, 5 to 10 p.m. June 14, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 15, Macken Park, 800 Clark Ferguson Drive, Kansas City, free.

June 19

Fried Chicken Ice Cream & Model A’s Oh My: Feast on fried chicken dinner, along with ice cream, in addition the A’s model A Ford club will bring their vintage vehicles, reservations required, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, $10, 913-248-2360.

June 22

Summer Bash Fundraiser: Music and food, featuring Paradize band and DJ Bobby C, tickets include dinner, raffles and auctions, proceeds to benefit Fiesta Hispana, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Guardian Angels, 4232 Mercier St., Kansas City, $15 advance, $20, 913-927-2466, 816-807-9866.

Third Annual Horseshoe Tournament: Day of fun includes a T-shirt, trophy, first and second place along with concession stand, proceeds to benefit the I Am Dom Foundation, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jarboe Park, 1150 W. 17th., Kansas City.

Pie Making Demonstration At the Farmhouse: Using the 1920s style wood burning cook stove, instructor will highlight crust and filling, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hart DeCaeny Farmhouse, 11501 W. 57th St., free with museum admission, 913-248-2360.

June 28

Parked: Food trucks, fireworks, music, bring your blanket or lawn chairs to listen to the music, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Stump Park, 4751 Woodland Drive, Shawnee, cityofshawnee.org.

June 29

Kansas City Kansas Street Blues Festival: Celebrate the rich history of Kansas City’s blues and jazz heritage, a variety of booths, music, bring chairs, blankets, 1:45 to 11 p.m., Lavender’s Circle L Ranch 39 24 N. 49th Drive, Kansas City, Kansas, $10 advance, $15, 913-991-3451 or www.kcblues.com.

June 29-30

Kansas City Market for Makers: Come stuff your free tote with items from small makers from around the region, food trucks, music and more, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Studio Dan Meiners, 2500 West Pennway St., Kansas City, $7.

July 13

KC Taco Fest: $2 tacos, cerveza, margarita, tequila and live music, competition among participating food vendor to determine the best tacos, 3 to 10 p.m., Crossroads KC, 417 E. 18th St., Kansas City, crossroadskc.com.