Springtime events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

By Lisa Lopez The Kansas City Star

Enjoy wine samples from 10 area wineries May 18 at the Fourth Annual Weston WineFest.
File photo

May 18

Fourth Annual Weston WineFest: Enjoy wine samples from 10 area wineries while taking in live music and food, noon to 7 p.m., Pirtle Winery, 502 Spring St., Weston, $25, www.eventbrite.com.

24th Annual Turkey Festival: All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., along with pony rides, petting zoo, inflatables, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Antioch Park, shelter house #1, 6501 Antioch, Merriam.

Legislative Breakfast: Designed to inform the community and business owners, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Doubletree by Hilton Kansas City-Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, $25 members, $30 others, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.

May 24 -26

Lawrence Busker Festival: Three days of strong women, acrobats, jugglers, comedians, escape artists, sword swallowers, fire dancers and more, May 24, 5 p.m., May 25-May 26, 6 p.m., Downtown Lawrence.

May 23

50 Plus Bingo: Pineapple is the theme, event features a dozen games as well as food, prizes and fun, which will include gift certificates and more, 1:30 p.m., New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Parkway, $5 to $7, 913-826-3030.

May 31-June 2

Prairie Village Art Show 2019: Features 100 talented artist from around the country, live music, hands-on crafts, 5 to 8 p.m. May 31, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 2, The Village Shops, Prairie Village.

June 6-9

Old Shawnee Days: Fun for the family, with live music, crafts, games, carnival rides and food, 6 to 10 p.m. June 6-7, 11 a.m to 10 p.m. June 8, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 9, Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th St. Shawnee, www.oldshawneedays.org.

June 28

Parked: Food trucks, fireworks, music, fun, bring your blanket or lawn chairs to listen to the music, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Stump Park, 4751 Woodland Drive, Shawnee, cityofshawnee.org.

Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com

