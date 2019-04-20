Living

A list of fests, meetings and other events in the Kansas City area this week

By The Star

At the Fourth Annual Weston WineFest, enjoy wine samples from 10 area wineries while enjoying live music and food, noon to 7 p.m. May 18.
April 25

People’s Art Speakers: Guest speaker Hector Casanova, assistant professor of illustration at the Kansas City Art Institute, illustrator and muralist, 7 to 9 p.m., Sunshine Project, 1501 Learnard Ave., Lawrence, free.

April 27

Taste of Shawnee: Featuring the best of Shawnee restaurants, hosted by the Rotary Club of Shawnee, 3 to 6 p.m., Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee.

Jackie Stiles Comes to Kansas City: Girls basketball clinic for grades 4 to 8, Jackie will speak on the topic of hard work and resiliency, this event in in honor of Tracy Long a long time KC resident who passed way from cancer, 3 to 4 p.m., clinic, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., speech, Whitmore Playground, 1444 Southwest Blvd Kansas City, Kansas.

Superhero Day: Aimed at children ages 3 to 6, who must be accompanied by an adult, costumes are encouraged for this action-packed morning, activities include a scavenger hunt, art activities, a photo activity and a goody bag for all, 10 a.m., Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive, Roeland Park, $6, 913-831-3359 or www.jcprd.com.

Tails on the Trails: Pet costume contest, vendors, dog adoptions, giveaways, raffles, food and drinks, 2 to 4 p.m., Barry Platte Park, 8526 NW Old Stagecoach Road., Kansas City, 816-858-3419 or www.platteparks.com.

April 30

The National Poetry Month Finale Event: Xanath Caraza, winner of two 2018 International Latino book awards, will share poetry and stories that reflect her native Mexico as well has her travels, 6 to 7:30 p.m., JCAHC, 8788 Metcalf, Overland Park.

May 4

Seventh Annual Troost Jazz & Soul Experience: Featuring live music by local musicians, food, dancing also bid on auction items, proceeds to benefit reconciliation services, 7 to 11 p.m., The Midland, 1228 Main St., Kansas City, www.rs.3101.org.

Harry’s Hay Days Festival: A wide variety of vendors that will include music, entertainment, Kidzone with inflatables, petting zoo, face painting and more, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Grandview Main Street, Grandview, free.

PurpleStride Kansas City 2019: Join in to help raise awareness of pancreatic cancer, 8 a.m to 2 p.m., Frank A Theis Park, Kansas City, support.pancan.org.

May 4-5

Guadalupe Centers Cinco de Mayo Fiesta 2019: Food, music, local vendors, petting zoo, inflatables, and an all-women Mariachi band from Texas, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 4 and noon to 9 p.m. May 5, Guadalupe Center, 1015 Avenida Cesar E. Chavez Blvd., free.

May 11

Lenexa Art Fair: Browse handcrafted art from more than 50 area artists while listen to live jazz music and sip on wine and beer, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lenexa Commons, 17101 W. 87th St., Parkway, Lenexa, www.lenexa.com/artfair.

11th Annual Optimist Fishing Derby: Bring pole, hooks, bait, chair, prizes awarded for the longest fish in each species, for ages 5 to 14, lunch will be provided, 9 to 11 a.m., Rotary Park, 600 NW Vesper St. Blue Springs, free.

May 15

Fourth Annual Trivia PAWsuit Night: Dinner a demo and friendly competition of trivia, proceeds go to K9s and their handlers, 5:30 p.m., Thompson Barn, 1184 Lackman Road, Lenexa, www.going2thedogs.org

History on Tap Baseball: The great American pastime had some amazing milestones in the 1920s, hear about the Babe and his season of 54 homers, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, $5, 913-248-2360.

May 18

Fourth Annual Weston WineFest: Enjoy wine samples from 10 area wineries while enjoying live music and food, noon to 7 p.m., Pirtle Winery, 502 Spring St. Weston, $25, www.eventbrite.com.

24th Annual Turkey Festival: All you can eat pancake breakfast along with poney rides, petting zoo, inflatables, more for the family, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Antioch Park, Shelter house #1, 6501 Antioch, Merriam.

May 31

Popcorn in the Park: “Incredibles 2,” bring your family and friends along with your blankets and lawn chairs and picnic, popcorn and water will be provided, 7 to 10 p.m., Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road, Liberty.

Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com

