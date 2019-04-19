Spring is all around, finally. These gorgeous Kansas City area sights are proof

Springtime in Kansas City: a photo essay Spring’s gorgeous colors are all around Kansas City in the beautiful flowers and trees. Take a journey in these photos by Roy Inman. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Spring’s gorgeous colors are all around Kansas City in the beautiful flowers and trees. Take a journey in these photos by Roy Inman.

Remember when Kansas City broke a record for the most consecutive days of below 65 degree weather?





That was on March 14 at Kansas City International Airport, and it had been 134 days, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Just four weeks later, spring has sprung across the city. Bright patches of tulips, sunny daffodils, purple redbuds and more are coloring our sidewalks and gardens, framing our parks and iconic buildings.

Here we’ve captured this spring in photos — because oh, how sweet it is.