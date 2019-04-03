A list of fests, meetings and other events in the Kansas City area this week

April 6

Frida Style Exhibition Premiere: Features live music, cocktails, food, performance by Vanessa Severo who portrays Frida Kahlo, 6 to 10 p.m., Powell Gardens, 1609 NW U.S. Highway 50, Kingsville, $50, 816-697-2700.

Out of the Shadows: An evening of stories and music that celebrates the resiliency of immigrants in our community, 6:30 to 9 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 11 E. 40th St. Kansas City, www.flipcause.com.

April 6-7

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Art Saves Lives: Fire in the Heart joins its national touring company with local Kansas City artists, features dance, gospel hip-hop, classical music and poetry, 7:30 p.m. April 6, 2 p.m. April 7, White Theatre, Jewish Community Center, 5801 W. 115th St. Overland Park, $18 to $40, 913-327-8054.

April 7

Alzheimer’s Support Group Overland Park: Share information and provide support to one another, obtain information, learn coping strategies, 4 to 5:30 p.m., St. Thomas Apostle Episcopal Church, 12251 Antioch, Overland Park, 913-831-3888.

April 10

SevenDays Make a Ripple Change the World: Diversity dinner, 6:30 p.m., St. James United Methodist church, 5540 Wayne Ave., Kansas City.

April 11

Construction & Real Estate Development Incentives Review: Breakfast, meet the EDCKC team and a review on how to navigate the program and incentives available to your business, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, free.

April 12

Fourth Annual Jazz & Jackie: Featuring Alex Bugnon and Eric Darius, celebrate Robinson’s Kansas City roots, 8 p.m., April 13, Negro League Baseball Museum, 1616 E. 18th St., Kansas City, 816-221-1920 or nlbm.com.

April 13

I am hope Benefit: Evening Under the Stars, AM Dom Foundation presents a silent auction, appetizers, cash bar, live music and door prizes, proceeds to benefit families that have children receiving cancer treatment at metro hospitals, I AM Dom helps families who have children on the oncology unit of Children’s Mercy and are having financial difficulties, 6 to 11 p.m., Pierson Community Center, 1800 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kan., $20 to $50, eventbrite.

Garage Sale: Bring treasures to sell, as well as tables, chairs and a tent if wanted, keep all the proceeds, American Legion Auxiliary sponsors this event, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eagles Nest Post #213, 1044 S. 26th St., Kansas City, Kan., $10 a booth, 913-709-2534.

Underwater Easter Egg Hunt: Kids in swimsuits will scramble to gather more than 3,000 Easter eggs spread throughout the rec center indoor pool, participants will be divided into age groups. All must be accompanied by an adult, noon to 2 p.m., Lenexa Rec Center, 17201 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa. $5 members, $7 others.

All Aboard with Violets: Sho-Me African violet show and sale, gift ideas for Mother’s Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Loose Park Garden Center, W. 51st and Wornall, Kansas City.

Family Egg Hunt: Designed for infants to fifth graders, activity stations, games, treats and a classic egg hunt, 10 to 11 a.m., Macken Park, Shelter 1 and 4, 1000 E. 27th Ave., Kansas City.

April 15

OnWard Faith Love & Walk: Walk to embrace diversity and unite as a community, stand against hate, gather for love, faith and kindness, food trucks, charities and music will be part of the event, 6 p.m., National WWI Museum and Memorial, 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, walk@givesevendays.org.

April 20

Downtown Bunny Hop in Lee’s Summit: Children and families can line up at City Hall Plaza at 9:45, event runs through 11:30 a.m., families will parade west on Third Street to Howard Station Park where the Bunny Ears & Easter Hat Contest will take place and prizes will be awarded. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures with children until noon in Howard Station Park, so bring your camera.

Easter Egg Hunt: More than 20,000 eggs filled with sweet treats and surprises will be placed throughout the park, Deputy Bunny will also make an appearance, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., The Grove Park, 1500 Benton, Kansas City.

Annual Parkville Easter Egg Hunt: Games, crafts, storytelling, Easter egg hunt, 10 to 11 a.m., Park University Athletics, Sixth and East streets, Parkville.

April 23

Youth Night: A night for kids ages 12 to 18 to learn about law enforcement careers from the FBI and the KCPD, interact with agents, officers, dispatchers and forensic scientists, 5 to 7:30 p.m., KCPD East Patrol, 2640 Prospect Ave., Kansas City.

April 25

People’s Art Speakers: Guest speaker Hector Casanova, assistant professor of illustration at the Kansas City Art Institute, illustrator and muralist, 7 to 9 p.m., Sunshine Project, 1501 Learnard Ave., Lawrence, free.

April 27

Taste of Shawnee: Featuring the best of Shawnee restaurants, hosted by the Rotary Club of Shawnee, 3 to 6 p.m., Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee.

May 4-5

Guadalupe Centers Cinco de Mayo Fiesta 2019: Food, music, local vendors, petting zoo, inflatables, and an all-women Mariachi band from Texas, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 4 and noon to 9 p.m. May 5, Guadalupe Center, 1015 Avenida Cesar E. Chavez Blvd., free.

May 5

Alzheimer’s Support Group Overland Park: Share information and provide support to one another, obtain information, learn coping strategies, 4 to 5:30 p.m., St. Thomas Apostle Episcopal Church, 12251 Antioch, Overland Park, 913-831-3888.

May 15

Fourth Annual Trivia PAWsuit Night: Dinner a demo and friendly competition of trivia, proceeds go to K9s and their handlers, 5:30 p.m., Thompson Barn, 1184 Lackman Road, Lenexa, www.going2thedogs.org