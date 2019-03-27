Springtime events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

March 30
Legislative Coffee Series: Representative and senators with constituents in Johnson County will discuss the new legislative session followed by a Q&A session, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Monticello Library, 22435 W. 66th St., Shawnee.
April 6
Frida Style Exhibition Premiere: Features live music, cocktails, food, performance by Vanessa Severo who portrays Frida Kahlo, 6 to 10 p.m., Powell Gardens, 1609 NW U.S. Highway 50, Kingsville, $50, 816-697-2700.
The Water We Drink: Keeping it safe and affordable, discussion about clean water and what we need to do to keep it that way, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.
April 6-7
Fire in the Heart: Theatrical event features dance, gospel, hip-hop, classical music, poetry an autobiography and film to celebrate how the arts helped each performer pull through trauma, April 6 at 7:30 p.m., April 7 at 2 p.m., Jewish Community Center, White Theatre, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, $18-$40, 913-327-8054.
April 7
Alzheimer’s Support Group Overland Park: Share information and provide support to one another, obtain information, learn coping strategies, 4 to 5:30 p.m., St. Thomas Apostle Episcopal Church, 12251 Antioch, Overland Park, 913-831-3888.
April 9
Evangelical Society Lecture: The Rev. Kevin M. Watson, featured guest speaker, will focus on Christian formation and discipleship from a Wesleyan perspective, 11 a.m., Wesley Covenant Chapel, Saint Paul School of Theology, 13720 Roe Ave., Building C, Leawood, 913-253-5023.
April 12
Fourth Annual Jazz & Jackie: Featuring Alex Bugnon and Eric Darius celebrating Robinson’s Kansas City roots, 8 p.m., April 13, Negro League Baseball Museum, 1616 E. 18th St., Kansas City, 816-221-1920 or nlbm.com.
April 13
I am hope Benefit: Evening Under the Stars, AM Dom Foundation presents a silent auction, appetizers, cash bar, live music and door prizes, I AM Dom helps families who have children on the oncology unit of Children’s Mercy and are having financial difficulties, 6 to 11 p.m., Pierson Community Center, 1800 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kan., $20 to $50, eventbrite.
Underwater Easter Egg Hunt: Kids in swimsuits will scramble to gather more than 3,000 Easter eggs spread throughout the rec center indoor pool, participants will be divided into age groups. All must be accompanied by an adult, noon to 2 p.m., Lenexa Rec Center, 17201 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa. $5 members, $7 others.
Garage Sale: Bring treasures to sell, you will need tables, chairs and a tent if wanted, American Legion Auxiliary sponsors event, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eagles Nest Post #213, 1044 S. 26th St., Kansas City, Kan., $10 a booth, 913-709-2534.
All Aboard with Violets: Sho-Me African violet show and sale, great gift ideas for Mother’s Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Loose Park Garden Center, W. 51st and Wornall, Kansas City.
Easter Eggstravaganza: Begin the morning with breakfast with the bunny, move on to face painting, games, inflatables, crafts, along with an Easter egg hunt, 9:30 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 10100 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. free.
April 14
Interfaith Workshop: Students and adults will interact and learn skills for finding common ground on which to build collaborative efforts of social action, 6 to 8 p.m., Cleveland University, 10850 Lowell Ave., Overland Park, free.
April 15
Onward Day: Faith, Love and Walk: Aim is to embrace our diversity and unite as a community, stand against hate, gather for love, faith and kindness, food trucks, charities and music will be part of the event, 6 p.m., National WWI Museum and Memorial, 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, walk@givesevendays.org.
April 17
CAPS Documentary Screening: Film chronicles the student impact of the CAPS profession-based education model and its growth across the country, 6 to 8 p.m., AMC Town Center, 11701 Nall Ave., Leawood, 913-239-5900 or www.wherestudentslead.com.
April 20
Easter Egg Hunt: Eggstra-ordinary celebration for friends and neighbors to enjoy, along with a petting zoo, inflatables, games, picture with Easter bunny and more, 10 a.m. to noon, LifeBridge Church, 6601 Monticello Road, Shawnee.
Second Annual Easter Egg Scramble: Bring your pet to hunt down eggs filled with a treat or puzzle to be redeemed, also get a photo taken with the Easter Bunny, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Treats Unleashed, 4209 W. 119th, Leawood, $5, http://bit.ly2TdBpHK.
April 27
Taste of Shawnee: Featuring the best of Shawnee restaurants, hosted by the Rotary Club of Shawnee, 3 to 6 p.m., Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee.
May 15
Fourth Annual Trivia PAWsuit Night: Dinner a demo and friendly competition of trivia, proceeds go to K9s and their handlers, 5:30 p.m., Thompson Barn, 1184 Lackman Road, Lenexa, www.going2thedogs.org
