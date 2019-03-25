A list of fests, meetings and other events in Kansas City area

March 29
District Solo and Ensemble: Park Hill South Band will perform, 7 to 9 p.m., Liberty High School, 200 Blue Jay Drive, Liberty.
23rd Annual Fish Fry: The Knights of Columbus will host dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, 309 South Stewart Road, Liberty.
April 6
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Frida Style Exhibition Premiere: Features live music, cocktails, food, performance by Vanessa Severo who portrays Frida Kahlo, 6 to 10 p.m., Powell Gardens, 1609 NW U.S. Highway 50, Kingsville, $50, 816-697-2700.
Out of the Shadows: Enjoy an evening of stories and music that celebrates the resiliency of immigrants in our community, 6:30 to 9 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 11 E. 40th St. Kansas City, www.flipcause.com.
April 6-7
Art Saves Lives: Fire in the Heart joins its national touring company with local Kansas City artists, features dance, gospel hip-hop, classical music poetry and more, April 6, 7:30 p.m., April 7, 2 p.m., White Theatre, Jewish Community Center, 5801 W. 115th St. Overland Park, $18 to $40, 913-327-8054.
April 10
SevenDays Make a Ripple Change the World: Diversity dinner, 6:30 p.m., St. James United Methodist church, 5540 Wayne Ave., Kansas City.
April 11
Construction & Real Estate Development Incentives Review: Breakfast, meet the EDCKC team and a review on how to navigate the program and incentives available to your business, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, free.
April 12
Fourth Annual Jazz & Jackie: Featuring Alex Bugnon and Eric Darius, celebrate Robinson’s Kansas City roots, 8 p.m., April 13, Negro League Baseball Museum, 1616 E. 18th St., Kansas City, 816-221-1920 or nlbm.com.
23rd Annual Fish Fry: The Knights of Columbus will be hosting dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, 309 S.Stewart Road, Liberty.
April 13
I am hope Benefit: Evening Under the Stars, AM Dom Foundation presents a silent auction, appetizers, cash bar, live music and door prizes, proceeds to benefit families that have children receiving cancer treatment at metro hospitals, I AM Dom helps families who have children on the oncology unit of Children’s Mercy and are having financial difficulties, 6 to 11 p.m., Pierson Community Center, 1800 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kan., $20 to $50, eventbrite.
City of Shawnee April Shower Craft Festival: Creative vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shawnee Civic Center, 13817 Johnson Drive, Shawnee.
Garage Sale: Bring treasures to sell, as well as tables, chairs and a tent if wanted, all the proceeds you earn will be yours, American Legion Auxiliary sponsors this event, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eagles Nest Post #213, 1044 S. 26th St., Kansas City, Kan., $10 a booth, 913-709-2534.
April 15
OnWard Faith Love & Walk: Walk to embrace diversity and unite as a community, stand against hate, gather for love, faith and kindness, food trucks, charities and music will be part of the event, 6 p.m., National WWI Museum and Memorial, 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, walk@givesevendays.org.
April 20
Earth Day Celebration Clean Up: Inviting all residents and neighborhood groups to participate to help clean up the area, begins with a breakfast, 9 a.m., Central Ave., 1258 Central Ave., Kansas City.
April 25
People’s Art Speakers: Guest speaker Hector Casanova, assistant professor of illustration at the Kansas City Art Institute, illustrator and muralist, 7 to 9 p.m., Sunshine Project, 1501 Learnard Ave., Lawrence, free.
April 26
Sixth Annual Strike out Poverty & Spare Tournament: Team and individual prizes, all proceeds to help eliminate unsafe homes in the Northland, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Excelsior Springs Tiger Bowl or Liberty Retro Bowl, $120 team, stacie@rebuildingtogetherkc.org.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
Comments