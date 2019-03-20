Springtime events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

March 23
Legislative Breakfast: Designed to enhance the communication and exchange of information between the business community and the Johnson County state legislative delegation. Discussion on issues and current updates, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City-Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.
March 24
Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast: Proceeds to benefit Christ the King School eighth-grade graduation, 8 a.m. to noon, Darvin Hall, 7846 Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, Kan.
“Inherit the Wind”: A play about the debated relationship between faith and science, 2 p.m., The White Theatre, Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, 5801 W. 115th St. Overland Park, $14 to $30, 913-327-8054 or TheWhiteTheatre.org.
March 26
Overland Park Chamber 2019 State of the County Address & Luncheon: Annual update on Johnson County projects and priorities, collaborative programs within the community, 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Olathe Conference Center, Embassy Suites by Hilton, 104101 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, $35, 913-491-3600.
March 28
Spanish a la Carte: Enhance your conversational skills in Spanish, read together and discuss articles, for intermediate and advanced skill levels, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Oak Park Library, 9500 Bluejacket St., Overland Park, 913-826-4600.
March 29
K-9 Courage: Meet one of the Overland Park Police Department’s K-9 officers and his human partner, learn about the day-to-day challenges they face in serving the community, best for ages 5 to 12, space limited, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Oak Park Library, 9500 Bluejacket St., Overland Park, 913-826-4600.
March 30
Legislative Coffee Series: Representative and senators with constituents in Johnson County will discuss the new legislative session followed by a Q&A session, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Monticello Library, 22435 W. 66th St., Shawnee.
April 6
Frida Style Exhibition Premiere: Features live music, cocktails, food, performance by Vanessa Severo who portrays Frida Kahlo, 6 to 10 p.m., Powell Gardens, 1609 NW U.S. Highway 50, Kingsville, $50, 816-697-2700.
The Water We Drink: Keeping it safe and affordable, join in for a discussion about clean water and what we need to do to keep it that way, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave. Overland Park.
April 9
Evangelical Society Lecture: The Rev. Kevin M. Watson, the featured guest speaker, will focus on Christian formation and discipleship from a Wesleyan perspective, 11 a.m., Wesley Covenant Chapel, Saint Paul School of Theology, 13720 Roe Ave., Building C, Leawood, 913-253-5023.
April 12
Fourth Annual Jazz & Jackie: Featuring Alex Bugnon and Eric Darius celebrating Robinson’s Kansas City roots, 8 p.m., April 13, Negro League Baseball Museum, 1616 E. 18th St., Kansas City, 816-221-1920 or nlbm.com.
April 13
I am hope Benefit: Evening Under the Stars, AM Dom Foundation presents a silent auction, appetizers, cash bar, live music and door prizes, I AM Dom helps families who have children on the oncology unit of Children’s Mercy and are having financial difficulties, 6 to 11 p.m., Pierson Community Center, 1800 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kan., $20 to $50, eventbrite.
Underwater Easter Egg Hunt: Kids in swimsuits will scramble to gather more than 3,000 Easter eggs spread throughout the rec center indoor pool, participants will be divided into age groups. All must be accompanied by an adult, noon to 2 p.m., Lenexa Rec Center, 17201 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa. $5 members, $7 others.
April 14
Interfaith Workshop: Students and adults will interact and learn skills for finding common ground on which to build collaborative efforts of social action, 6 to 8 p.m., Cleveland University, 10850 Lowell Ave., Overland Park, free.
April 15
Onward Day: Faith, Love and Walk: Aim is to embrace our diversity and unite as a community, stand against hate, gather for love, faith and kindness, food trucks, charities and music will be part of the event, 6 p.m., National WWI Museum and Memorial, 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, walk@givesevendays.org.
April 17
CAPS Documentary Screening: Film chronicles the student impact of the CAPS profession-based education model and its growth across the country, 6 to 8 p.m., AMC Town Center, 11701 Nall Ave., Leawood, 913-239-5900 or www.wherestudentslead.com.
April 20
Easter Egg Hunt: Eggstra-ordinary celebration for friends and neighbors to enjoy, along with a petting zoo, inflatables, games, picture with Easter bunny and more, 10 a.m. to noon, LifeBridge Church, 6601 Monticello Road, Shawnee.
