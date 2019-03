Will there be bargains to be had at “Bargain Mansion” sale in Leawood?

March 01, 2019

The latest project of Tamara Day, the host of DIY Network's "Bargain Mansions," is a ranch-style house in Leawood. The home has sold, the show has aired, and now an open house will allow people to buy the furnishings used to stage the home.