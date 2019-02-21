A list of fests, meetings and other events in Kansas City area

Feb. 24
Triathlon: Participants must be at least 14, includes swimming, biking and a run, registration must be complete by Feb. 21, 7 a.m., The J, 5801 W. 115th St. Overland Park, 913-327-8016 or htpp://www.thejkc.org/indoortri.
Feb. 26
58th Annual Greater Kansas City Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast: This year’s guest speaker is Kathy Nelson, president of the Kansas City Sports Commission, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Kay Barnes Grand Ballroom Kansas City Convention Center, 301 W. 13th St, Kansas City, $50, 816-863-0992 or www.kccmpb.com.
Feb. 27
Park Hill CAFY Coalition Invites Community to Luncheon: The focus of the meeting will be the teen trend of vaping and e-cigarettes, speaker Sherry Miller, youth prevention specialist, noon to 1:30 p.m., Platte County Community Center south, 8875 Clark Ave., Parkville, 816-877-0498 or laurab@tri-countymhs.
Feb. 28
Catholic Education Foundation Art Event: Event includes appetizers, drinks, art auction and work from professional and student artists, proceeds to benefit CEF Futures Guardian Angel Scholarship fund, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Boulevard Brewing Co., 2501 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, 913-721-1574.
Annual ArtsKC Awards Luncheon: ArtsKC will recognize six honorees for significant roles they have played in advancing the mission of ArtsKC and regional arts community during the last two decades, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kay Barnes Ballroom Kansas City Convention Center, 301 W. 13th St. Kansas City, artskc.org/awards.
March 1
Taco ‘Bout A Party: Stop by and enjoy some great pan fried tacos, proceeds to help the eighth-grade class with graduation costs, 5 to 9 p.m., Holy Name Catholic School, 1007 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, Kan., $6.
March 8
Lenten Fish Fry: Enjoy choice of fish, fish tacos, shrimp — also grilled cheese, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Margaret Catholic Church, 777 NW Blackwell Road, Lee’s Summit, 816-246-6800.
March 16
Annual St. Patricks Tejano Oldies Dinner and Dance: Music by Las Estrellas, DJ Bobby C, includes a meal along with music, raffles and silent auction, proceeds to benefit Fiesta Hispana 2019, Guardian Angels, 4232 Mercier St., Kansas City, $15 advance, $20, 913-927-2466 or 816-807-9866.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
