Fests, events and exhibits in the Kansas City metro area

Feb. 16
Legislative Breakfast Series: Enhance the communication and exchange of information, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., $25 members, $30 others, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.
Feb. 16-17
67th Tony Aguirre Latino Men’s Basketball Tournament: Three games guaranteed, $300 per team, registration deadline, Feb. 10, Hy-Vee Arena, 816-589-3769, 816-421-1015, ext. 101 or www.guadalupecenters.org.
Feb. 17
Cabaret: music by Kansas City’s John Kander and his partner, Fred Ebb. The musical takes place in 1931 Berlin, a time of political unrest in the country. The economy has been destroyed and millions of unemployed roam the streets. The White Theater, 5801 W. 115th St. Overland Park, $14 to $30, 913-327-8054.
Feb. 19
Mayor’s State of the City: Join Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach as he presents the annual State of the City, registration due by Feb. 12, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, $35 members, $45 others, 913-491-3600 or cfritzwatson@opchamber.org.
Provisions and Preparations: Food along the Oregon Trail, look at the food pioneers carried as they headed West, try out some of the recipes over a campfire, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Mahaffie Stagecoach, 1200 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, $5, 913-971-5111 or www.mahaffie.org.
Feb. 23
Pancakes with the Presidents:, 1200 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, $8, 913-971-5111 or www.mahaffie.org.
Winter on the Farm: Work on the farm is year-round, weather permitting, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mahaffie Stagecoach, 1200 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, $7 adults, $5 children 5 to 11, 913-971-5111 or www.mahaffie.org.
Speaking Easy at Club Duke: Come as your favorite gangster, femme fatale or bootlegger, prizes for the best dress costume, dance to the 1920s music, hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, two free drinks are with the price of the ticket. Alan Akers will teach the Charleston and the Grand Marquis will help you jive the night away, 7 to 8 p.m., lessons, 8 to 11 p.m. dance, reservations required, space limited, Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Drive, $35 single, $40 couple, 913-248-2360.
Feb. 24
Triathlon: Participants must be at least 14 years old, includes swimming, biking — a run registration must be complete by Feb. 21, 7 a.m., The J, 5801 W. 115th St. Overland Park, 913-327-8016 or htpp://www.thejkc.org/indoortri.
Feb. 28
Catholic Education Foundation Art Event: Event includes appetizers, drinks, art auction and work from professional and student artists, proceeds to benefit CEF Futures Guardian Angel Scholarship fund, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Boulevard Brewing Co., 2501 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, 913-721-1574.
Annual ArtsKC Awards Luncheon: ArtsKC will recognize six honorees for significant roles they have played in advancing the mission of ArtsKC and regional arts community during the last two decades, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kay Barnes Ballroom Kansas City Convention Center, 301 W. 13th St. Kansas City, artskc.org/awards.
March 1
Family Fun Night: Family activities, including swimming, and arts and crafts, for all ages, 10 and under must be accompanied by adult, 5 to 8 p.m., Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, 6200 Martway St., Mission, free.
March 2
Diversity Equity & Inclusion: Speakers Tricia Bushnell, executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project, Tom Teauteau, 2nd district representative to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, presented by the League of Women Voters of Johnson County, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.
March 16
Annual St. Patricks Tejano Oldies Dinner and Dance: Music by Las Estrellas, DJ Bobby C, includes a great meal along with music, raffles and silent auction, proceeds to benefit Fiesta Hispana 2019, Guardian Angels, 4232 Mercier St. Kansas City, $15 advance, $20, 913-927-2466 or 816-807-9866.
March 18
Johnson County Association of Retired School Personnel: Guest speaker Eric Anderson, Onward Haskell, The Making of an Indian Nations University, followed by a business meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, Asbury United Methodist Church, 5400 W. 75th St. Prairie Village, 913-681-2759.
March 21
Ostomy Support Group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Turning Point, 8900 State Line Road, Suite 240, Overland Park, 913-588-8004 or ostomy@kumc.edu.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
