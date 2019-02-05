A list of fests, meetings and other events in Kansas City area

Feb. 6 - 26
Project Permanence: Oils on wood panels, reception for the artist will be Feb. 15, 5 to 7 p.m, gallery hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, All Souls Gallery, 4501 Walnut, Kansas City, 816-531-2131.
Feb. 9
Valentine Dance: Teamsters Hispanic Caucus of Kansas City hosts fundraiser benefit, entertainment includes Stranded in The City, Mariachi Aguila de Kansas City and Picante and DJ Munch, dinner, 5 to 8 p.m. dinner, 8 to 11:30 p.m. dance, Pierson Community Center, 1800 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kan., $20 advance, $25, 913-708-2368 or 913-208-8860.
Feb. 10
Friends for Life: I Am Dom non-profit will be doing their Teddy Bear Drive, collecting new animals only,they are donated to sick children at Children Mercy Hospital, noon to 6 p.m., Armourdale Community Center, 730 Osage Ave., Kansas City, Kan., facebook.com/IAmDom.
Feb. 10 and 17
Casual Conversation on Race: Join in for a two week conversation series on race, equality and faith, family-friendly format while reaching people with a timely message for today, 9 a.m. church, 10 a.m. conversation, Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, 816-381-9254.
Feb. 12
William Boydston Chaper Daughters of the American Revolution: Program The History of Roslyn Heights, the Stately Mansion headquarters of Missouri, guest speaker Linda Hardin Sehrt, Parliamentarian, 7 p.m., North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 N.E. Vivion Road, Kansas City, 816-454-2297.
Feb. 13
Liberty Alliance For Youth Community Meeting Luncheon: Liberty public schools social worker Kim Downs will be a featured presenter, she will report on “How Full is your Cup,” noon to 1:30 p.m., Aurora Building, conference room, #2551 of Norterre, 2609 Glenn Hendren Drive, Liberty, 816-679-5361
Feb. 16-17
67th Tony Aguirre Latino Men’s Basketball Tournament: Three games guaranteed, $300 per team, registration deadline, Feb. 10, Hy-Vee Arena, 816-589-3769, 816-421-1015, ext. 101 or www.guadalupecenters.org.
Feb. 19
Mayor’s State of the City: Join Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach as he presents the annual State of the City, registration due by Feb. 12, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, $35 members, $45 others, 913-491-3600 or cfritzwatson@opchamber.org.
Feb. 23
VIP’s Fourth Annual Father Daughter Dance: A Starry Night to Cherish a Princess, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VIP Special Event Space, 160 S. Main St., Parkville, $40, couple, 816-517-8834.
Feb. 26
58th Annual Greater Kansas City Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast: This year’s guest speaker is Kathy Nelson, president of the Kansas City Sports Commission, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Kay Barnes Grand Ballroom Kansas City Convention Center, 301 W. 13th St, Kansas City, $50, 816-863-0992 or www.kccmpb.com.
Feb. 27
Park Hill CAFY Coalition Invites Community to Luncheon: The focus of the meeting will be the teen trend of vaping and e-cigarettes, by Sherry Miller, youth prevention specialist, noon to 1:30 p.m., Platte County Community Center south, 8875 Clark Ave., Parkville, 816-877-0498 or laurab@tri-countymhs.
Feb. 28
Catholic Education Foundation Art Event: Event includes appetizers, drinks, art auction and work from professional and student artists, proceeds to benefit CEF Futures Guardian Angel Scholarship fund, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Boulevard Brewing Co., 2501 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, 913-721-1574.
March 8
Lenten Fish Fry: Enjoy choice of fish, fish tacos, shrimp — also grilled cheese, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Margaret Catholic Church, 777 NW Blackwell Road, Lee’s Summit, 816-246-6800.
