Living

A list of fests, meetings and other events in Kansas City area

By The Star

February 05, 2019 05:19 PM

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at an event like the Teamsters Hispanic Caucus of Kansas City Valentine fundraiser benefit.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at an event like the Teamsters Hispanic Caucus of Kansas City Valentine fundraiser benefit. Dreamstime TNS
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at an event like the Teamsters Hispanic Caucus of Kansas City Valentine fundraiser benefit. Dreamstime TNS

Feb. 6 - 26

Project Permanence: Oils on wood panels, reception for the artist will be Feb. 15, 5 to 7 p.m, gallery hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, All Souls Gallery, 4501 Walnut, Kansas City, 816-531-2131.

Feb. 9

Valentine Dance: Teamsters Hispanic Caucus of Kansas City hosts fundraiser benefit, entertainment includes Stranded in The City, Mariachi Aguila de Kansas City and Picante and DJ Munch, dinner, 5 to 8 p.m. dinner, 8 to 11:30 p.m. dance, Pierson Community Center, 1800 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kan., $20 advance, $25, 913-708-2368 or 913-208-8860.

Feb. 10

Friends for Life: I Am Dom non-profit will be doing their Teddy Bear Drive, collecting new animals only,they are donated to sick children at Children Mercy Hospital, noon to 6 p.m., Armourdale Community Center, 730 Osage Ave., Kansas City, Kan., facebook.com/IAmDom.

Feb. 10 and 17

Casual Conversation on Race: Join in for a two week conversation series on race, equality and faith, family-friendly format while reaching people with a timely message for today, 9 a.m. church, 10 a.m. conversation, Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, 816-381-9254.

Feb. 12

William Boydston Chaper Daughters of the American Revolution: Program The History of Roslyn Heights, the Stately Mansion headquarters of Missouri, guest speaker Linda Hardin Sehrt, Parliamentarian, 7 p.m., North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 N.E. Vivion Road, Kansas City, 816-454-2297.

Feb. 13

Liberty Alliance For Youth Community Meeting Luncheon: Liberty public schools social worker Kim Downs will be a featured presenter, she will report on “How Full is your Cup,” noon to 1:30 p.m., Aurora Building, conference room, #2551 of Norterre, 2609 Glenn Hendren Drive, Liberty, 816-679-5361

Feb. 16-17

67th Tony Aguirre Latino Men’s Basketball Tournament: Three games guaranteed, $300 per team, registration deadline, Feb. 10, Hy-Vee Arena, 816-589-3769, 816-421-1015, ext. 101 or www.guadalupecenters.org.

Feb. 19

Mayor’s State of the City: Join Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach as he presents the annual State of the City, registration due by Feb. 12, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, $35 members, $45 others, 913-491-3600 or cfritzwatson@opchamber.org.

Feb. 23

VIP’s Fourth Annual Father Daughter Dance: A Starry Night to Cherish a Princess, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VIP Special Event Space, 160 S. Main St., Parkville, $40, couple, 816-517-8834.

Feb. 26

58th Annual Greater Kansas City Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast: This year’s guest speaker is Kathy Nelson, president of the Kansas City Sports Commission, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Kay Barnes Grand Ballroom Kansas City Convention Center, 301 W. 13th St, Kansas City, $50, 816-863-0992 or www.kccmpb.com.

Feb. 27

Park Hill CAFY Coalition Invites Community to Luncheon: The focus of the meeting will be the teen trend of vaping and e-cigarettes, by Sherry Miller, youth prevention specialist, noon to 1:30 p.m., Platte County Community Center south, 8875 Clark Ave., Parkville, 816-877-0498 or laurab@tri-countymhs.

Feb. 28

Catholic Education Foundation Art Event: Event includes appetizers, drinks, art auction and work from professional and student artists, proceeds to benefit CEF Futures Guardian Angel Scholarship fund, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Boulevard Brewing Co., 2501 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, 913-721-1574.

March 8

Lenten Fish Fry: Enjoy choice of fish, fish tacos, shrimp — also grilled cheese, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Margaret Catholic Church, 777 NW Blackwell Road, Lee’s Summit, 816-246-6800.

Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com

  Comments  