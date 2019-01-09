A list of fests, meetings and other events in Kansas City area

Jan. 18
A Steampunk Murder: All airship captains, swashbucklers and scientist are welcome to join the mystery adventure, 8 to 10:30 p.m., Redux Society, 4247 Walnut St., Kansas City, 816-216-1374.
Jan. 19
LuLaKC New Year New You Shopportunity: Several vendors, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes St., Gladstone.
Jan. 20
The 22nd Annual 2019 MKL Multicultural Celebration: Join in as they celebrate Dr. King’s legacy by building community helping others, featuring Chaz Ingram, actor, Mayor Mike McDonough, The MLK Essay contest winner, Raytown South High School cardinal chorale, and Raytown South Middle School jazz band, 4 p.m., Raytown South High School, 8211 Sterling Ave., Raytown, free-will offering, 816-304-5372 or kmay1919@yahoo.com.
Methodist Ministers’ Fellowship: Featured speaker will be Kevass Hading of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Wichita, 5 p.m., Ward Chapel AME Church, 2126 Prospect Ave., Kansas City.
Citywide Community Forum and Panel Discussion: The forum topic moving from mass incarceration to mass mobilization, African American men rising, panel includes Sheriff Darryl Forte, Rapper Royce “Sauce” Handy and others, 3:30 p.m., Palestine Missionary Baptist Church 3619 E. 35th St., Kansas City, www.sclckc.org.
Community Mass Celebration: Keynote speaker will be Rep. Karen Bass, the Legacy award in honor of Rev. Nelson “Fuzzy” Thompson will be presented to Rosemary S. Lowe for her leadership in life of service to the community, 6 p.m., Palestine Missionary Baptist Church 3619 E. 35th St. Kansas City, www.sclckc.org.
Jan. 21
15th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy and Scholarship Awards Dinner: This years winner is David Haley, member of the Kansas Senate, representing the 4th District since 2001, he is also an attorney and the nephew of Alex Haley, the author of “Roots,” student essay scholarship winners will be honored, and Diversity Advocate Awards will be handed out, 6 p.m., The Overland Park Marriott Hotel, 10800 Metcalf, Overland Park, $75, mlkingcomm@gmail.com.
Dream Believe Do: Keynote speaker Bill Baird, Lee’s Summit Mayor, performance by Lee’s Summit High School Jazz Band, Cedar Creek Elementary, Lee’s Summit North Crimson Camerata, MKL Community Mass Choir, along with cultural booth from Gambia, Kenya, Panama, and Russia, 6 p.m., The Pavilion at John Knox Village, 520 NW Murry Road, Lee’s Summit, 816-969-1010.
Fifth Annual MLK Jr. Day Nature Walk: Join the Heartland Conservation Alliance on a walk along the banks of Brush Creek, enjoy the company of others and the stillness of nature to reflect on the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a 1.5 mile walk, 1 to 4 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Square, Swope Parkway and Woodland Avenue.
Alpha Phi Alpha’s 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast: The event is open to the public and includes a continental breakfast and musical tributes, the theme this year is “Still I Rise Women in the Civil Rights Movement,” Susan B. Wilson, vice chancellor of the Division of Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, will be the featured speaker, 7:30 a.m., 2915 Swope Parkway, Kansas City, free.
AARP MO Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service with Cleaver Family YMCA: Volunteers can come and go throughout the time frame and participate in a variety of projects benefiting organizations such as Bed of Bags, KC Hospice and Palliative Care, KC Pet Project, 9 a.m. to noon, Cleaver Family YMCA, 7000 Troost, Kansas City, 816-285-9622.
Jan. 22
13th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration: Mid-American Nazarene University living legacy award will be presented to Vivian Avery, 9:30 a.m., Mid-American Nazarene University, 2020 E. Sheridan, Olathe, free, 913-782-3750.
Jan. 24
Suds Salsa and Scholarships: Evening with music, drinks and more, help raise money for a great cause, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Holy Name Catholic School, 1007 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, holynamekck.wixsite.com.
Feb. 9
71 South Plays a Charity Dance Party: St. Therese Knights of Columbus will host the dance, enjoy the evening and support youth programs and children with developmental disabilities, 7 to 9 p.m., St. Therese School, 7277 Mo-9, Kansas City, $35, 816-223-2787 or 816-516-9693.
Feb. 10
Friends for Life: I Am Dom non-profit will be doing their Teddy Bear Drive, collecting new animals only, then they are donated to sick children at Children Mercy Hospital, noon to 6 p.m., Armourdale Community Center, 730 Osage Ave., Kansas City, Kan., facebook.com/IAmDom.
Feb. 26
58th Annual Greater Kansas City Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast: This year’s guest speaker is Kathy Nelson, president of the Kansas City Sports Commission, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Kay Barnes Grand Ballroom Kansas City Convention Center, 301 W. 13th St, Kansas City, $50, 816-863-0992 or www.kccmpb.com.
