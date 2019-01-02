Fests, events and exhibits in the Kansas City metro area

Through - Jan. 7
Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane: Enjoy a 38 minute holiday light show from your car, tune in to 90.5 FM to hear the music, or park and come and go as you please, 5 to 11 p.m., Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park, free.
Jan. 9
Wednesday Wake-Up: Coffee and networking, make connections with other chamber members and create lasting business relationships, 8 to 9 a.m., Shawnee PARC Post Acute Rehabilitation Center, 7600 Antioch Road, Overland Park, OP Chamber members only, 913-491-3600 or opcc@opchamber.org.
2019 Leawood Chamber Legislative Luncheon: Join in for lunch and conversation with Leawood’s state senators and representatives before they head to Topeka, limited space registration is required, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 913-356-6434 or DeannaG@leawoodchamber.org.
Jan. 12
King Holiday Gospel Artist Tribute: Performing artists Millie Edwards Nottingham, Doriel Demps, Teresa McClendon, Genetter Bradley, Mia Ramsey and Quez, 7 p.m., The Gem Theater, 1615 E. 18th St. Kansas City, $20, www.sclckc.org.
Jan. 20
The 22nd Annual 2019 MKL Multicultural Celebration: Join in as they celebrate Dr. King’s legacy by building community helping others, featuring Chaz Ingram, actor, Mayor Mike McDonough, The MLK Essay contest winner, Raytown South High School cardinal chorale, and Raytown South Middle School jazz band, 4 p.m., Raytown South High School, 8211 Sterling Ave., Raytown, free will offering, 816-304-5372 or kmay1919@yahoo.com.
Jan. 22
The New York Voices in Kansas City: A vocal jazz residency, 7 to 9 p.m., Community Christian Church, 4601 Main St., Kansas City, $22.29, www.eventbrte.com.
13th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration: Mid-American Nazaren University living legacy award will be presented to Vivian Avery, the epitome of a title of service to others, 9:30 a.m., Mid-American Nazaren University, 2020 E. Sheridan, Olathe, free, 913-782-3750.
Jan. 24
Suds Salsa and Scholarships: Evening with music, drinks and more, help raise money for a great cause, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Holy Name Catholic School, 1007 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, holynamekck.wixsite.com.
Jan. 26
Overland Park Chamber Legislative Breakfast: First of four legislative breakfast series, designed to enhance the communication and exchange of information, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., $25 members, $30 others, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.
Feb. 1
Family Fun Night: Family activities like swimming, arts and crafts, all ages invited, 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult, 5 to 8 p.m., Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, 6200 Martway St., Mission, free.
Feb. 10
Friends for Life: I Am Dom non-profit will be doing their Teddy Bear Drive, collecting new animals only, then they are donated to sick children at Children Mercy Hospital, noon to 6 p.m., Armourdale Community Center, 730 Osage Ave., Kansas City, Kan., facebook.com/IAmDom.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
