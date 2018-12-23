Living

Holiday happenings popping up in JoCo, KC

By The Star

December 23, 2018 01:59 PM

Bring your tree after the holidays to get mulched, at various locations in Johnson County.
Through - Jan. 7

Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane: Enjoy a 38 minute holiday light show from the comfort of your car, tune in to 90.5 FM to hear the music, or park and come and go as you please, 5 to 11 p.m., Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park, free.

Dec. 22 - Jan. 6

Sar-Ko Aglow: Meet up with friends and neighbors for the traditional holiday lighting celebration, Santa Claus, carolers, lights will stay on until January, 6 p.m., Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road, Lenexa.

Dec. 22

Holiday Farmers Market: Vendors will provide a variety of products, 8 a.m. to noon, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa.

Dog Paws & Santa Claus: Bring your leashed four legged friends for a special picture with Santa Claus, owner must be able to hold their own dog, 21 yrs. and older, 2 to 4 p.m., KC Wine Co., 13875 Gardner Road, Olathe.

Winter Solstice Celebration: Take a brake from all the holiday festivities as we walk through the woods along little Cedar Creek to witness the natural dispaly of winter’s quiet time, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Ernie Miller Park and Nature Center, 909 N. Highway 7, Olathe, $8, 913-826-2800 or johnsoncountyparksandrecreation.perfectmind.com.

Dec. 23

Jingle Bell Bingo: Take a break from your holiday preparations, included are games, activities, prizes and more, 21 and older, 2 to 5 p.m., KC Wine, 13875 Gardner Road, Olathe.

Dec. 24

Noche Buena Candlelight Services: A beautiful evening celebrating in Spanish, 5 to 6 p.m., Indian Creek Community Church, 12480 Black Bob Road, Olathe.

Dec 26 - Jan. 6

Christmas Tree Recycling: Bring your tree after the holidays to get mulched, 8 a.m to 6 p.m., Young Park, 7701 Antioch, Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty, Quivira Park, 11901 Quivira, Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th St., 913-895-6273.

Dec. 28

Mystery on the Hogwarts Express: Actors will move about the room from table to table with hourly updates on the story with scripted events happening on each hour, 6 to 11 p.m., Pawn and Pint, 613 Walnut St., Kansas City, $5.

Dec. 31

Making Movies News Year’s Eve: Spend the evening celebrating with your favorite local band along with Calvin Arsenia, 9 p.m., The Truman, 601 E. Truman Road, Kansas City, www.ticketfly.com.

Jan. 4

Family Fun Night: Great family activities the center has everyday, along with swimming, arts and Crafts all ages invited, 10 and under must be accompanied with an adult, 5 to 8 p.m., Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, 6200 Martway St., Mission, free.

Jan. 9

2019 Leawood Legislative Luncheon: Join in for lunch and conversation with the Leawood’s State Senators and Representatives before the head to Topeka, limited seating, reservations are required, 11:15 a.m to 1 p.m., Marriott Kansas City Overland Park, 10800 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, 913-498-1514 ext. 2, DeannaG@leawoodchamber.org.

Jan. 24

Suds Salsa and Scholarships: Fun evening with great music, drinks and more, help raise money for a great cause, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Holy Name Catholic School, 1007 Southwest Blvd. Kansas City, holynamekck.wixsite.com.

Jan. 28

Johnson County Association of Retired School Personnel: Program will be guest speaker, Marcia Merrick, “Reaching Out to the Homeless”, followed by a business meeting, 10 a.m to noon, Asbury Methodist Church, 5400 W. 75th, Prairie Village, 913-681-2759.

Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com

