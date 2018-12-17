Holiday happenings popping up in JoCo, KC

Through - Jan. 7
Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane: Enjoy a 38 minute holiday light show from the comfort of your car, tune in to 90.5 FM to hear the music, or park and come and go as you please, 5 to 11 p.m., Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park, free.
Through - Jan. 6
Sar-Ko Aglow: Meet up with friends and neighbors for the traditional holiday lighting celebration, Santa Claus, carolers, lights will stay on until January, 6 p.m., Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road, Lenexa.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Dec. 20
Jingle & Mingle: 2108 Benedictine College Alumni and friends Christmas party all fellow Ravens are invited to attend, enjoy food and drinks, RSVP space is limited, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., Boulevard Brewing, 2501 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, $25, my.benedictine.edu/kansascitychristmas2018.
Sounds of the Season: Enjoy great music for the entire family, 7 to 8 p.m., The Morse Covenant Church, 15431 Quivira Road, Overland Park.
Dec. 22
Holiday Farmers Market: Vendors will provide a variety of products, 8 a.m. to noon, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa.
Dog Paws & Santa Claus: Bring your leashed four legged friends for a special picture with Santa Claus, owner must be able to hold their own dog, 21 years and older, 2 to 4 p.m., KC Wine Co., 13875 Gardner Road, Olathe.
Winter Solstice Celebration: Take a brake from all the holiday festivities as we walk through the woods along little Cedar Creek to witness the natural display of winter’s quiet time, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Ernie Miller Park and Nature Center, 909 N. Highway 7, Olathe, $8, 913-826-2800 or johnsoncountyparksandrecreation.perfectmind.com.
Dec. 23
Jingle Bell Bingo: Take a break from your holiday preparations, included are games, activities, prizes and more, 21 and older, 2 to 5 p.m., KC Wine, 13875 Gardner Road, Olathe.
Dec. 24
Noche Buena Candlelight Services: A beautiful evening celebrating in Spanish, 5 to 6 p.m., Indian Creek Community Church, 12480 Black Bob Road, Olathe.
Dec 26 - Jan. 6
Christmas Tree Recycling: Bring your tree after the holidays to get mulched, 8 a.m to 6 p.m., Young Park, 7701 Antioch, Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty, Quivira Park, 11901 Quivira, Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th St., 913-895-6273.
Dec. 28
Mystery on the Hogwarts Express: Actors will move about the room from table to table with hourly updates on the story with scripted events happening on each hour, 6 to 11 p.m., Pawn and Pint, 613 Walnut St., Kansas City, $5.
Dec. 31
Making Movies News Year’s Eve: Spend the evening celebrating with your favorite local band along with Calvin Arsenia, 9 p.m., The Truman, 601 E. Truman Road, Kansas City, www.ticketfly.com.
Jan. 4
Family Fun Night: Great family activities the center has everyday, along with swimming, arts and Crafts all ages invited, 10 and under must be accompanied with an adult, 5 to 8 p.m., Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, 6200 Martway St., Mission, free.
Jan. 9
2019 Leawood Legislative Luncheon: Join in for lunch and conversation with the Leawood’s State Senators and Representatives before the head to Topeka, limited seating, reservations are required, 11:15 a.m to 1 p.m., Marriott Kansas City Overland Park, 10800 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, 913-498-1514 ext. 2, DeannaG@leawoodchamber.org.
Jan. 24
Suds Salsa and Scholarships: Fun evening with great music, drinks and more, help raise money for a great cause, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Holy Name Catholic School, 1007 Southwest Blvd. Kansas City, holynamekck.wixsite.com.
Jan. 28
Johnson County Association of Retired School Personnel: Program will be guest speaker, Marcia Merrick, “Reaching Out to the Homeless”, followed by a business meeting, 10 a.m to noon, Asbury Methodist Church, 5400 W. 75th, Prairie Village, 913-681-2759.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
Comments