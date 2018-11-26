Fests, events and exhibits in the Kansas City metro area

Nov. 27 - Jan. 7
Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane: Enjoy a 38 minute holiday light show from your car, tune in to 90.5 FM to hear the music, or park and come and go as you please, 5 to 11 p.m., Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park, free.
Nov. 29
Annual Christmas Series: Featuring Oakhill Day School students singing Christmas carols, along with holiday cheer, cookies and hot chocolate, Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes, Gladstone, 816-423-4200 or www.gladstonecommunitycenter.com.
Nov. 30
The North Star Community Band Concert: Presents “Santa Stops Here,” accepting donation of toiletries, non-perishable food items as well as monetary funds; all proceeds to benefit the Metropolitan Lutheran Ministries and the Northland Christmas Store, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Oak Park High School, 825 NE 79th Terrace, Kansas City, 816-674-5120.
25th Anniversary Christmas on the River: Includes hayrides, children’s village, sugar cookie decorating, photos with Santa Claus, a large choir, 6 to 10 p.m., Main Street, Parkville.
Dec. 1
Winnetonka Craft Fair: Winter wonderland visit with Santa, 100 vendors, pancake breakfast sponsored by the Boy Scouts, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Winnetonka High School, 5815 NE 48th St., Kansas City, 816-321-4640.
Breakfast with St. Nick: Children can take a picture with Santa, includes breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., $10 children (which includes picture), $6 adults, Strawberry Hill Museum & Cultural Center, 720 N. Fourth St., Kansas City, Kan., 913-371-3264.
Breakfast with Santa: All-you-can-eat pancakes, a picture with Santa and fun crafts, 7 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 318, 11 Main St., Parkville.
Dec. 1-2
Road to Bethlehem: Gather your family and begin your Christmas season with a drive-by reminder of the season, see sheep, angels, wise men, Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus, 6 to 8 p.m., South Summit Christian Church, 1121 SW Hook Road, Lee’s Summit.
Dec. 2
Abdallah Christmas Carnival & Shay Fantasy Show: Includes Santa, the Blue Racers, clowns and escorts, carnival, 1 to 3 p.m., Abdallah Shriners, 5300 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.
Dec. 5
Annual Christmas Series: Featuring Topping Elementary school students singing Christmas carols, cookies and hot chocolate, Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes, Gladstone, 816-423-4200 or www.gladstonecommunitycenter.com.
Dec. 7
Holiday Wonderland Celebration: Hooray for the Holidays performance, games, crafts, cookie decorating and more, must register as space is limited, 6 to 8:30 p.m., 1201 Clark Ferguson Drive, North Kansas City, nkc-webtrac.nkc.org.
Dec. 8
Battle Buddy Service Dogs Fundraiser: First partnership with a veteran charity for Battle Buddy service dogs of Kansas City, 3 to 8 p.m., Callsign Brewing, 1447 Gentry St., North Kansas City, $15 advance, $18, www. brownpapertickets.com.
Staley Wrestling Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale: Visit winter wonderland while you’re shopping, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Staley High School, 2800 Schoal Creek Parkway, Kansas City.
Garden City Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: Movie, story-telling time and cookie decorating starting at 2 p.m for kids, Christmas carols and hayrides begin at 5:30 p.m., the switch will flip at 6:30 p.m., later the party will move inside for refreshments, door prizes and contests, Garden City Community Building, 197 Willow Lane, Garden City, free, 816-773-6695 or 816-500-6596.
Dec. 8-9
Guardian Angels Holiday Marketplace: Jewelry, crocheted items, candy and more gift ideas, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 9, Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1310 Westport Road, Kansas City.
Dec. 9
Christmas in Whoville: Enjoy cocoa and cookies with Santa along with a Whoville themed party, limited space, 4 to 8:30 p.m., Aldersgate United Methodist, 350 S.W. Missouri 150, Lee’s Summit, 816-537-7233.
Dec. 11
Annual Christmas Series: Featuring Maple Park Middle School students singing Christmas carols, cookies and hot chocolate, Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes, Gladstone, 816-423-4200 or www.gladstonecommunitycenter.com.
Dec. 12
Priest Holmes Roast & Toast: Join the all-star athletes and local celebrities as they roast, toast and honor member Priest Holmes, proceeds to benefit lupus, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium, North Club, 1 Arrowhead Drive, Kansas City, 913-717-7746 or rbigus@lupusresearch.
Dec. 13
Annual Christmas Series: Featuring St. Charles Academy students singing Christmas carols, cookies and hot chocolate, Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes, Gladstone, 816-423-4200 or www.gladstonecommunitycenter.com.
Dec. 15
Holiday Tejano Oldies Dance: Rick Fuentez and the Brown Express band will perform their old and new hits, along with Las Estrellas, Picante, and Pardize band, dinner included, proceeds to benefit the Hispanic Heritage Committee, 6 to 11 p.m., Pierson Community Center, 1500 S. 55th St. Kansas City, Kan., $20, 913-927-2466 or 816-807-9866.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
