Holiday happenings popping up in JoCo, KC

Through - Jan. 7
Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane: Enjoy a 38 minute holiday light show from the comfort of your car, tune in to 90.5 FM to hear the music, or park and come and go as you please, 5 to 11 p.m., Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park, free.
Nov. 30 - Jan. 6
Sar-Ko Aglow: Meet up with friends and neighbors for the traditional holiday lighting celebration, Santa Claus, carolers, lights will stay on until January, 6 p.m., Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road, Lenexa.
Dec. 1
Winnetonka Craft Fair: Winter wonderland visit with Santa, 100 vendors filled with great gift ideas for all, pancake breakfast sponsored by the Boy Scouts, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Winnetonka High School, 5815 NE 48th St., Kansas City, 816-321-4640.
Breakfast with St. Nick: Children can visit and take picture with Santa, includes breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., $10, $6 adults, Strawberry Hill Museum & Cultural Center, 720 N. Fourth St., Kansas City, Kan., 913-371-3264.
Dec. 2
Abdallah Christmas Carnival & Shay Fantasy Show: Includes Santa, the Blue Racers, clowns and escorts, carnival, 1 to 3 p.m., Abdallah Shriners, 5300 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.
Dec. 5
2018 Overland Park Annual Meeting and Luncheon: Keynote speaker business leader and author Tommy Spaulding, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, $65 members, $80 others, RSVP by Nov. 28, 913-491-3600 or cfritzwatson@opchamber.org.
Dec. 7-8
Holiday Luminary Walk: Stroll down candlelit trails through the gardens’ Holiday Luminary walk, this fundraiser features a mile of candles, holiday lights, live entertainment, Santa Claus, horse-drawn wagon rides and more, 5 to 9 p.m., Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical, 8909 W. 179th St. Overland Park, $10, 913-685-3604 or katherine.garrison@opkansas.org.
Dec. 8
American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR and AED Training: Learn to save adult, infant and child victims of cardiac or respiratory arrest, registration is required, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fire Training Center, $35, 913-895-6390.
Heartsaver Pediatric First Aid and CPR: This course is for child-care workers who have a duty to respond to first aid emergencies, they will learn how to treat minor injuries and illnesses, CPR and AED for adult, children and infants, how to treat a choking victim, registration is requested, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fire Training Center, $70, 913-895-6390.
Holiday Farmers Market: Vendors will provide a variety of locally made products, stock up for the holiday season, 8 a.m. to noon, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa.
Garden City Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: Begins the day at 2 p.m. for the kids with a movie and story telling time and cookie decorating, 5:30 p.m., Christmas Carols and hayrides begin, the stitch will flip at 6:30 p.m., later the party will move inside for refreshments, door prizes and contests, Garden City Community Building, 197 Willow Lane, Garden City, Mo., free, 816-773-6695 or 86-500-6596.
Dec. 15
Holiday Tejano Oldies Dance: Rick Fuentez and the Brown Express band will perform their old and new hits, along with Las Estrellas, Picante, and Pardize band, dinner included, proceeds to benefit the Hispanic Heritage Committee, 6 to 11 p.m., Pierson Community Center, 1500 S. 55th St. Kansas City, Kan., $20, 913-927-2466 or 816-807-9866.
Dec. 22
Holiday Farmers Market: Vendors will provide a variety of products, 8 a.m. to noon, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa.
Dec. 23
Jingle Bell Bingo: Take a break from your holiday preparations, included are games, activities, prizes and more, 21 and older, 2 to 5 p.m., KC Wine, 13875 Gardner Road, Olathe.
Dec 26 - Jan. 6
Christmas Tree Recycling: Bring your tree after the holidays to get mulched, 8 a.m to 6 p.m., Young Park, 7701 Antioch, Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty, Quivira Park, 11901 Quivira, Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th St., 913-895-6273.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
Comments