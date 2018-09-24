A look at fests, events, exhibits in the Kansas City metro area

Sept. 26-Oct. 11
Bill Hankins Photo Exhibit: Featuring Places and Faces of the Heart, Platte County and its people, reservations requested, Thursday and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Ben Ferrel Platte County Museum, 220 Ferrel St., Platte County, 816-304-1627.
Sept. 26-Sept. 28
Faces After Suicide: Lindsey Doolittle’s husband lost his battle with depression. She has turned tragedy into awareness with an exhibit with three components: ink drawings of loss survivors; a growing wall of letters written by survivors; and prevention resources from local, national and international organizations. 11 a.m to 5 p.m., Leedy-Voulkos Art Center, 2012 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City, www.abovetherug.com.
Sept. 26
Positively Pink Party: Celebrate National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, screening for blood pressure, balance, heart healthy, refreshments along with giveaways and door prizes, 9 to 11 a.m., St. Joseph Medical Center, Alex George auditorium, building D, 1000 Carondelet Drive, Kansas City, free.
Park Hill Community Alliance For Youth Lunch Meeting: Elizabeth Esco, assistant principal at Park Hill South High School, will speak to the group about adverse childhood experiences and how they impact the physical and mental health of individuals, reservations requested, noon to 1:30 p.m., Platte County Community Center South, 8875 Clark Ave., Parkville, 816-877-0498.
Sept. 27
Sugar Skull Paint Night: Come out and paint your sugar skull, reserve your spot, 7 to 9 p.m., Moscato Masterpiece, 20120 B E, Jackson Drive, Independence, Moscatomasterpiece.com.
Smithville Community Action Coalition Luncheon Meeting: CIA welcomes new members from the Smithville area in the fields of education, law enforcement and social services as well as the faith community and community at large, reservations requested, School District Central Office, board room, 655 S. Commercial Ave., Kansas City, 816-965-1015.
Sept. 28-30
Liberty Fall Festival: Family event, handmade crafts and home-grown fruits and vegetables, children’s activities, carnival, live music, craft and food vendors, a parade, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 29, noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 30, Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce, 1170 W Kansas St., Liberty, 816-781-5200.
Sept. 30
165th Anniversary of the Antioch Community Church: A worship service along with a basket dinner to follow, 10:30 a.m., Antioch Community Church, 4805 N.E. Antioch Road, Kansas City, 816-452-7833.
Oct. 6
Japan Festival: A mix of Japanese popular culture including both contemporary and traditional music performances, martial arts demonstrations, tea ceremonies Amine and Manga, Kimono exhibit and Sumarai workshops, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Johnson County Community College, Carlsen Center, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, www.kcjapanfestival.org.
Oct. 6-7
Applefest: Hometown parade, time-honored techniques of Missouri family demonstrating the arts of candle and soap making, wood turning and carving, leather tanning and basket weaving, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Downtown Weston, Main St., 816-640-2909.
Oct. 16
KC Race & Equity Initiative: Socialization and bias, continuing the conversation, from community nonprofit and government organizations across the area hosted by CARE and Mayor Sly James, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Robert J. Mohart, multi-purpose, 3200 Wayne Ave., Kansas City.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
