What’s happening in Kansas City

Aug. 29-Oct. 11
Bill Hankins Photo Exhibit: Featuring Places and Faces of the Heart, Platte County and its people, reservations requested, Thursday and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Ben Ferrel Platte County Museum, 220 Ferrel St. Platte County, 816-304-1627.
Aug. 30-Sept. 28
Faces After Suicide: Lindsey Doolittle’s husband lost his battle with depression. She has turned tragedy into awareness with an exhibit with three components: ink drawings of loss survivors; a growing wall of letters written by survivors; and prevention resources from local, national and international organizations. 11 a.m to 5 p.m., Leedy-Voulkos Art Center, 2012 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City, www.abovetherug.com.
Sept. 4
The Clay/Platte Area Retired School Employee Meeting: The program will be presented by Lauren Arthur, Missouri State Senator District No. 17, bring a canned food donation for a local food pantry, 1:30 p.m., Platte Valley, Bank, 8401 N.W. 45 Highway, Parkville.
Sept. 6
Excelsior Springs SAFE to Hold Community Luncheon: A substance-abuse-free environment coalition open to membership to anyone living or working in the area, help kick off plans for the 2018-19 projects and events, reservations are requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Excelsior Springs Hospital, Community Room, 1700 Rainbow Blvd., Excelsior Springs, 816-589-6697 or safedfc@gmail.com.
Platte County Legislative Breakfast Panel: Included in the event will be city, county, state and federal representatives who will address pertinent issues that impact Platte County directly, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa, 777 NW Argosy Casino Parkway, Riverside, $25, http://www.parkvillechamber.com/events/register/933.
Sept. 7
NARFE Chapter 2256 Monthly Meeting: All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are invited to attend, lunch will be available, 10 a.m., Wexford Place, 6500 N. Cosby, Kansas City, 816-454-3491.
Sept. 8
13th Annual Paws in the Dog Walk Festival: Fun for the whole family as we feature the dog walk, vendors, raffles a contest and more, 9 a.m. to noon, English Landing Park, 816-587-0918.
Big Shoal Creek Fair: The lineup this year includes the Shortleaf Band, petting zoo, Kansas City Zoo’s Zoomobile, animals from Martha Lafite Thompson Nature sanctuary, cows to milk, a mini-midway, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum, 4109 NE Pleasant Valley Road, Gladstone, free.
Tea Crawl: Various establishments in downtown Liberty with all kinds of activities, pick up your passport 5 p.m., Anna Marie’s, 348 W. Liberty Drive, $35.
Sept. 9
SASS-MoKan 15th Annual Walk to Remember Lives Lost to Suicide: Join the group and remember your loved ones who died of suicide or a traumatic death, 9 a.m., Loose Park, 5200 Wornall Road, Kansas City, $25 advance, $30, http://www.sass-mokan.com/Sass-walk/.
Sept. 10
Northland Community Rehearsal: Recruiting for new members, looking for singers who have all ranges and are all ages, no auditions, 7 to 9 p.m., McCoy Meeting House, Park University, www.northlandcommunitychoir.org.
Sept. 14-16
Fiesta Hispana 2018: Three days filled with music, dancing, food, and family fun, featuring local and international artists such as Jay Perez, Chicos De Barrio and Nortenos De Ojinaga, Friday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon to 11 p.m., Barney Allis Plaza, 12th and Central, Kansas City, Free, www.kcfiestahispana.com.
Sept. 15
Community Barre3 and Brookside Farmers Market: Yoga before you shop, all you need is a mat a great way to get your body relaxed, 8 a.m., Brookside Farmers Market Square, 63rd, Brookside.
Waldo Fall Festival: Filled with family friendly activities, local entertainment, food and vendors, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 75th Street and Wornall Road.
Sept. 22
Grin & Bear It 5K Run/Walk: Proceeds benefit the patient assistance fund at Cass Regional Medical Center, 8 a.m., 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville, http://www.grinandbearitrun.com.
37th Annual Omelet Brunch: Presented by the Salvation Army women’s auxiliary, proceeds to benefit the children’s shelter, adult rehabilitation center, corps community center and other metro area services, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Salvation Army Northland Corp, 5306 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, $8.
Sept. 23
Family Fun Day Walk/Run: Bring the family out to support the I Am Dom Foundation, which supports families who have a child facing cancer, 9 a.m., Dixon Stadium, 5041 Reinhardt Drive, Roeland Park, $25, 913-634-6666 or www.IAMDOM.org.
The Porter House KC Speaker Series: Presents business technology by Herston Fails, a networking session after event, 5:30 p.m., Ches Inc., 3125 Gilliham Plaza, Kansas City.
Sept. 28-29
Liberty Fall Festival: Carnival, live music, crafts, food and a parade, everything from handmade crafts to home grown fruits and vegetables for sale, Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday Noon-4 p.m., Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce, 1170 W Kansas St., Liberty, 816-781-5200.
Sept. 30
165th Anniversary of the Antioch Community Church: A special worship service along with a basket dinner to follow, 10:30 a.m., Antioch Community Church, 4805 NE Antioch Road., Kansas City, 816-452-7833.
