Wichita Thunder hockey team parts ways with head coach Malcolm Cameron

Malcolm Cameron File photo

The Wichita Thunder has parted ways with coach Malcolm Cameron, the organization announced Wednesday.

Cameron had just completed his third season at the helm for the Thunder, who finished with a 29-31-9-3 record and 70 points to finish 23rd out of 27 teams in the East Coast Hockey League.

“I want to thank Malcolm for his hard work and dedication to the organization over the last three seasons,” Thunder general manager Joel Lomurno said in the release. “Malcolm and I met a few times over the last few weeks and taking his thoughts into consideration we both agreed that it was best for us to go in a new direction.”

Under Cameron’s leadership, the Thunder secured their first full NHL affiliations with Ottawa and Edmonton and returned to the playoffs in 2018 for the first time in five seasons.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The Thunder will immediately begin their search for a new coach, as they prepare for the 2019-20 season that will see the EHCL All-Star game come to Wichita on January 22, 2020.

“After three years with the Thunder, I decided that I was ready for a new and different challenge,” Cameron said in the release. “I’m very appreciative of the experience both myself and my family had here. I’d like to thank the staff, booster club, ownership and fans for the support they showed the team.”