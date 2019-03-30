Authorities release identity of man found dead in flooded area near Bean Lake

The man found dead in a flooded area near Bean Lake in Platte County on Friday morning has been identified as 61-year-old Ronnie Baker of Rushville, Mo.
Baker was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing on Thursday, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.
The boat, a 2017 Tracker, was found capsized during a search of the area, the Highway Patrol said. Baker’s body was found under the boat.
The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said Baker’s family called Thursday night to report they were unable to contact him. Attempts to locate Baker on Thursday were unsuccessful.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
The sheriff’s office said Baker’s body was found around 11 a.m. Friday near an overturned boat in a flooded area near Bean Lake. The lake is located northwest of Weston.
The medical examiner is investigating the cause of death. Authorities said they do not suspect foul play.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s marine division helped at the scene.
Comments