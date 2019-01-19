Bitter cold in KC didn’t stop Women’s March crowd from calling for equal rights

Briana Anderson, right front, and her friend, Alesha Pisciotta, far right, where among 600 or so participants who braved Satrudayâ€™s bitter temperatures to participate in Womenâ€™s Walk Kansas City, on the Country Club Plaza. In January 2017, one day after Donald Trump took office as the 45th President of the United States, millions of women in cities throughout the U.S. and across the globe took to public streets and parks in protest of the inauguration of a president they criticized as sexist and with little regard for womenâ€™s rights. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com