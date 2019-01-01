Olathe police looking for CVS robber who threatened to pull out a gun in the store

Olathe Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a CVS Pharmacy in which a man threatened to pull a gun on people in the store.
Police said the man entered the CVS in the 1000 block of West Santa Fe Street about 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday and demanded money. Police said a victim told them that the man said he had a weapon but never presented one.
The man left the store and ran from the area. Police did not say whether the suspect got away with any money. The incident is under investigation, police said.
Olathe police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
