Children escape Shawnee house fire caused by Christmas lights

A fire that damaged a Shawnee home on Friday started when Christmas lights that lined the roof ignited leaves inside metal guttering, according to fire officials.
The blaze at the residence in the 13400 block of West 74th Street was reported around 2:30 p.m. Three children, ages 4, 6 and 14, along with their babysitter escaped unharmed.
Before they escaped, they heard a “crackling” sound. The 14-year-old boy looked out of his window and saw the gutter that extended onto the wood shake shingle roof had caught on fire. He immediately alerted their babysitter. They went outside and called 911, according to fire officials.
Fire crews arrived moments later and saw the flames had traveled onto the roof of the house.
“Fires that involve wood shake shingle roofs move very quickly,” said Fire Marshal Corey Sands. “The residents’ quick call to 911 and the fire crews’ quick stop to this fire saved this home.”
Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze. They were able to save the family’s Christmas tree and their presents, according to fire officials.
The fire caused $40,000 in damages.
