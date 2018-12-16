A month later, former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith finally goes home from hospital

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has been released from the hospital following multiple surgeries to his broken right leg.

His wife, Elizabeth Smith, posted an update on Instagram on Sunday morning and said she was grateful to have her husband home.

Traded by the Chiefs to Washington in the offseason to make way for Patrick Mahomes, Smith, 34, had been in a hospital for about a month since the gruesome injury he suffered during a game against the Houston Texans on Nov. 18.

On her Instagram, Elizabeth Smith wrote, “HOME...This last month has been a difficult ride. Our family is beyond happy to have this man with us and home. This experience has given us great perspective and gratitude for all the people and blessings in our lives. We couldn’t have gotten through it without our amazing family, friends and community. A special thank you to the relentless doctors, nurses, techs, hospital administrators, the Snyder family and the Washington Redskins.”

Smith sustained a spiral fracture to his right leg when he was sacked in the November game. He underwent surgery the following day to repair his fibula and tibia. NFL Network and Washington’s 106.7 FM reported that a leg infection from bone puncturing through the skin complicated his recovery and required further procedures.

The Washington Post reported that a group of Washington players took a team bus to the hospital to visit him last week.

“We all just assured him, ‘Hey, we’re praying for you, man,’ and wished him the best for him,” running back Adrian Peterson told The Post. “That’s all we can do. ‘Hey, you’re not in the building, but we’re still thinking about you.’”

The Post also reported that Smith’s contract is fully guaranteed, including against injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.