Liberty man, 21, dies when ejected from pickup Friday night in Clay County

A 21-year-old Liberty man died Friday night when the pickup he was driving crashed in Clay County southeast of Smithville.
Sean W. Fischer was heading east on Missouri 92 at 8:39 p.m. when his 2002 GMC truck crossed the center line east of Mount Olivet Road, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report. The pickup began to skid, then veered off the right side of the highway and struck an embankment. The truck then overturned while returning to the roadway, ejecting Fischer, the report said.
Fischer was not wearing a seat belt, the Highway Patrol said. He was pronounced dead at 9:34 p.m. at Liberty Hospital.
Comments