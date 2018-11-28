Man trying to elude KC police is rolled over by his own van

A 26-year-old man was charged after he tried to elude Kansas City police during a brief vehicle chase Friday and ended up being run over by the van he was driving, according to Jackson County prosecutors.
Barry W. Taihrou Jr. of Kansas City, Kan., faces resisting arrest and careless driving charges for the incident that happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday at Westport Road and Main Street.
Taihrou remains in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12, according to court records.
Prosecutors allege that Taihrou was driving erratically near Armour Road and Main Street when a pair of Kansas City police officers tried to pull him over.
The officers activated their overhead lights to get Taihrou, who was driving a Chevrolet Express van, to stop. Taihrou pulled over and asked one of the officers, “How are you doing?” The officer detected alcohol on Taihrou’s breath, courts records stated.
Taihrou told the officer that he felt ill and thought he had food poisoning. The officer asked Taihrou to step out of his vehicle. Taihrou allegedly refused and sped away.
The officers followed Taihrou in their patrol car, reaching speeds of over 50 mph. Taihrou drove toward Westport Road and through several traffic lights, according to court records.
Taihrou then lost control of his van and struck a parked car. He continued driving west toward Mill Street, where he pulled over.
Taihrou dove out of the driver’s side window as the van slowly rolled down the street.
The van rolled over his leg and officers arrested him, according to court records.
