Northwest Missouri falls short in second round of football playoffs

Northwest Missouri State’s football season came to an end Saturday in Big Rapids, Mich.
The Bearcats lost to Ferris State 27-21 in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs and finished the season 10-3.
Northwest was down 27-14 with just over 1 minute left in the game. But the Bearcats went 88 yards and topped off the drive when Alec Tatum scored on a 2-yard pass from Braden Wright with 14 seconds left.
Northwest Missouri got the ball back on an onside kick, and the Bearcats pushed the ball to Ferris State’s 34 yard line. But on the final play Wright was sacked and lost the ball on a fumble. Wright finished with 269 yards passing with two TDs.
Benedictine to NAIA semis
Benedictine advanced to the semifinals of the NAIA playoffs with a 54-38 win over Concordia (Mich.) in Atchison, Kan. Benedictine dominated early and had a 37-0 lead. Aaron Jackson finished the game with five catches for 149 yards with a TD.
Baker lost on Saturday at St. Francis, Ind., 33-23.
