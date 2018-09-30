Royals catcher Salvador Perez to have surgery on thumb

The season ended as it started for Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

In pain.

Perez has been playing for the previous six weeks with a left thumb injury that will require surgery to repair ligament damage on Tuesday.

“We’re going to fix it for next year,” Perez said. “It’s pain. Especially when I chase a pitch, it’s worse.”

But Perez said he played through the injury. “You’re never going to feel 100 percent,” he said.

Perez said he expected to be ready for spring training.

“Twelve weeks, then start to hit,” Perez said.

Perez led the Royals with 27 home runs and 80 RBIs. He hit .235 in 129 games in a season that started with him on the bench. Perez missed the season’s first three weeks after suffering a knee injury in a freak accident.

The day before the season opener, Perez missed a stair in his home as he carried a suitcase up to his bedroom. He lost his balance as he tried to find solid ground beneath his feet. He heard a pop in his knee as he fell, suffering a torn ligament.

“Difficult year for me this year,” Perez said. “But I like to play. If I can be in the field with a little pain, I’m going to be there.”