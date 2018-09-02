Body found of missing Blue Springs woman in Belize; apparent crime victim

Several news organizations in Belize reported Sunday that the body of missing Blue Springs native Sherris Stringham was found late Friday night and that she had likely been killed in a crime.
Stringham, who had retired a year ago to the coastal Central American country, had been missing since Aug. 25, her family said on the GoFundMe page, Find Sherris Stringham.
Authorities found her body and said that her vehicle is missing, several reports, including the news site, Que Pasa Corozal, said.
Several people, including some minors, were in custody, reports said.
Stringham had gone to Belize to enjoy her recent retirement.
“After two decades of driving a school bus and checking groceries at Hy-Vee,” her family wrote, Stringham ”bravely struck out and retired to Hopkins, Belize.”
The family hired its own private investigator to search for her and investigate the case. The GoFundMe page is helping cover their costs.
