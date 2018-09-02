Chiefs release McGloin, add Litton to practice squad and announce Parker’s return

The roster tweaks continued for the Chiefs on Sunday, and they took an interesting turn as the team released quarterback Matt McGloin along with making a waiver claim and signing 10 practice squad players.
Safety Ron Parker’s return to the Chiefs also became official, and the team placed safety Daniel Sorensen on injured reserve. Sorensen suffered a tibial plateau fracture as well as an MCL injury and lateral meniscus tear in his knee during training camp. The Chiefs expect him to return by midseason.
The Chiefs signed wide receiver Josh Crockett, wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, offensive lineman Ryan Hunter, defensive lineman Dee Liner, quarterback Chase Litton, linebacker Rob McCray, safety Leon McQuay, offensive lineman Jimmy Murray, defensive back Arrion Springs and defensive back D’Montre Wade to the practice squad after each cleared waivers.
Offensive lineman Ike Boettger also joined the Chiefs as a waiver claim from the Buffalo Bills. A 6-foot-6, 313-pound guard who played college football at Iowa, Boettger signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Bills after this spring’s draft. Buffalo cut him and placed him on waivers Saturday.
McGloin’s release comes one day after Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said the team had gone “back and forth” on keeping the more experienced McGloin, who began his career with the Raiders in 2013, or the rookie Litton as a third quarterback.
Veach said they’d hoped to keep both players and develop Litton while taking advantage of McGloin’s experience and knowledge of the AFC West as they go into the season with a first-year starter in Patrick Mahomes.
With Boettger being added to the roster and Parker taking up the slot vacated by Sorensen going to injured reserve, McGloin appears a casualty of the Chiefs running out of room on their 53-man roster combined with Litton’s return as a practice squad member.
Litton played in the second half of Thursday night’s Chiefs’ preseason finale and completed 13 of 21 passes for 166 yards. Litton finished the preseason having completed 24 of 41 passes for 299 yards and one touchdown.
Parker’s addition bolsters a secondary which has struggled during the preseason. He figures to fill in the Sorensen’s safety spot alongside Eric Berry. Parker spent the previous five seasons with the Chiefs and started all but one game from the start of the 2014 season through 2017.
The Chiefs released him in March, and he signed with Atlanta this offseason.
Atlanta cut Parker on Friday after acquiring veteran safety Jordan Richards in a trade. Parker visited the Chiefs on Saturday.
“Whether it be Ron Parker or anybody you can add that can come in and help a young core, that’s played here, knows the system, it’s always going to be advantageous,” Veach said on Saturday. “I just think you do your homework and kind of just see where you’re at. If you have room to carry a guy that is familiar with the scheme and familiar with the coaching staff and a guy that we obviously really like -- we had a nice long run here with him-- and if it works out we’ll see. I think you’re always going to keep those options open and if it presents itself to you, go ahead and pull the trigger.”
Lynn Worthy
Lynn Worthy covers the Kansas City Chiefs and NFL for The Star.
