Fire jumps house-to-house; both Kansas City homes damaged

An ambulance crew came upon a fire that had leaped between two houses Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters called to the scene attacked the blaze with word from neighbors that one of the houses might be occupied, but no one was inside either of the homes in the 1300 block of Indiana Avenue and no one was injured.
“The fire jumped from one house to the other,” Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim Sheil said, quoting witnesses who talked to the ambulance crew on the scene. “We were first told someone could’ve been in the structure to the south,” but the house was clear.
The fire began soon after 2 p.m. and it was brought under control in 20 minutes after fire crews arrived, Sheil said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation. One of the houses appeared to have been recently vacated, Sheil said. It was unclear if the other house was or had been recently occupied.
