Live high school football updates: Click here for scores from around the Wichita area

Note: This file will be updated throughout Friday night as final scores roll in.
Wellington 32, Collegiate 0 -- Wellington earned its first victory over Collegiate in program history in dominant fashion, shutting out a Spartans’ program that has averaged nine wins per season in the last decade. Wellington receiver De’Andre Washington had more than 200 receiving yards, including touchdown catches of 83 and 80 yards.
Heights 35, Maize South 21 -- Maize South tied the score at 14 midway through the third quarter, but Heights regained the lead on a Ryan McDougle touchdown run. Quarterback K’Vonte Baker iced the game late with a pair of touchdown runs, including a 99-yard scamper to push Heights’ lead to two touchdowns.
Newton 34, Buhler 26 -- These two programs have been on polar opposites the last four years, as Buhler has been a combined 37-9 and Newton has been a combined 7-29. But that didn’t matter to the Railers, who registered one of the most surprising wins of the night. Newton jumped on Buhler for a 27-0 lead, which included a 60-yard punt return by Isaiah Presley and an 24-yard interception return by Matt Seirer. But Buhler would make things interesting, trimming Newton’s lead to 34-26 with 7:22 remaining after Austin Gentry returned an interception 88 yards for a score and then scored a receiving touchdown. But Newton held on for the win, thanks to three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Colton Davis.
Derby 49, Garden City 6 -- Derby returned the opening kick-off for a touchdown and didn’t relent in the first half, building a 42-0 advantage over the vistors by halftime. Quarterback Grant Adler was effective with two passing touchdowns and a 66-yard rushing touchdown. Running back Tre Washington scored three rushing touchdowns to lead the Panthers on the ground. Derby’s defense did not allow points until halfway through the fourth quarter.
Andale 42, Mulvane 14 -- Andale took a 28-0 lead on the strong running from Sawyer Simon, who also ripped off a 59-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to put the Indians up 35-7. Mason Fairchild added the final touchdown to provide the result, as Andale registered an important league victory in the first week.
Maize 49, Valley Center 0 -- It didn’t take long for Maize to get on the scoreboard en route to its blowout victory. Scott Adams scored the opening touchdown, then Caleb Grill found Deriq Doty for a 19-yard passing touchdown and Caden Cox scored a rushing touchdown for a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Grill added another passing touchdown, this one a 36-yard strike to Preven Christon, and Adams added a second rushing touchdown to lead the Eagles to a dominant Week 1 performance.
Goddard 32, Wichita East 8 -- The 4A Lions were dominant in a win over 6A East. Goddard led 15-0 after the first quarter following a momentum-swinging flea flicker play where quarterback Kyler Semrad connected on a 48-yard touchdown pass to Joe Gray. Running back Ben Bannister added two rushing touchdowns and Semrad threw for another touchdown in the third quarter to lead the Lions. East scored its touchdown as time expired on a run from Tavi Agnew.
Andover Central 13, Augusta 3 -- Neither team could muster much offense, but the Jaguars scored a touchdown in the second quarter and clung to the lead the rest of the game.
Arkansas City 7, Winfield 3 -- Tyree Watkins scored the game’s only touchdown halfway through the third quarter, as the Bulldogs held on to win the Cowley Cup.
Clearwater 22, Rose Hill 18 -- Clearwater steadily built a 22-0 lead before having to withstand a furiuos Rose Hill comeback in the second half. The Rockets scored their final touchdown with 19 seconds remaining, but failed to recover the on-side kick.
El Dorado 36, Independence 8 -- Independence tied the game midway through the first quarter, 6-6, but it was all El Dorado after that. The Wildcats scored five more touchdowns the rest of the night to register the season-opening win.
