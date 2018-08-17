Bishop Carroll introduces new logos ahead of 2018-19 school year

The Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles are flying into the 2018-19 school year with a fresh look.
After winning four state championships and finishing as runner-up in five other sports, Bishop Carroll unveiled new logos Friday.
The Eagles will still wear green and gold, but the logos will be in association with “the school and its athletic programs,” according to a release.
The cross logo will be the school’s primary logo, according to the release. It symbolizes the Chevron Cross in front of the school building and reflects the school’s catholic history.
The ‘BC’ logo will be used for all activities and represents the school’s namesake, Bishop Mark K. Carroll, and the “forward momentum” of the Eagles’ athletic programs, according to the release.
