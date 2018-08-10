Provisional ballot totals by county and county canvass meeting dates

Provisional ballots are ballots that weren’t counted on Election Day for a variety of reasons, such as a voter’s change of address or a lack of government-issued ID. County canvassing boards will vote on whether to accept these ballots at their upcoming meetings. Usually about 60 to 70 percent of provisional ballots end up counting, according to the Kansas secretary of state’s office.

COUNTY PROVISIONAL VOTES (Unofficial) DATE OF CANVASS Allen 36 8/14/2018 Anderson 41 8/20/2018 Atchison 27 8/14/2018 Barber 13 8/13/2018 Barton 23 8/13/2018 Bourbon 72 8/16/2018 Brown 29 8/14/2018 Butler 157 8/13/2018 Chase 6 8/13/2018 Chautaqua 21 8/13/2018 Cherokee 71 8/20/2018 Cheyenne 27 8/13/2018 Clark 16 8/13/2018 Clay 30 8/13/2018 Cloud 33 8/13/2018 Coffey 31 8/13/2018 Comanche 5 8/13/2018 Cowley 81 8/14/2018 Crawford 101 8/14/2018 Decatur 6 8/14/2018 Dickinson 73 8/13/2018 Doniphan 14 8/13/2018 Douglas 507 8/16/2018 Edwards 12 8/13/2018 Elk 11 8/13/2018 Ellis 36 8/16/2018 Ellsworth 15 8/20/2018 Finney 55 8/13/2018 Ford 49 8/13/2018 Franklin 116 8/14/2018 Geary 60 8/13/2018 Gove 12 8/13/2018 Graham 10 8/13/2018 Grant 15 8/13/2018 Gray 9 8/13/2018 Greeley 3 8/13/2018 Greenwood 13 8/13/2018 Hamilton 8 8/14/2018 Harper 17 8/13/2018 Harvey 97 8/13/2018 Haskell 18 8/13/2018 Hodgeman 6 8/13/2018 Jackson 58 8/13/2018 Jefferson 72 8/13/2018 Jewell 5 8/13/2018 Johnson 1,821 8/13/2018 Kearny 8 8/13/2018 Kingman 24 8/13/2018 Kiowa 14 8/13/2018 Labette 63 8/13/2018 Lane 28 8/13/2018 Leavenworth 194 8/14/2018 Lincoln 4 8/13/2018 Linn 27 8/13/2018 Logan 12 8/13/2018 Lyon 89 8/13/2018 Marion 42 8/13/2018 Marshall 48 8/13/2018 McPherson 88 8/13/2018 Meade 12 8/15/2018 Miami 147 8/14/2018 Mitchell 30 8/13/2018 Montgomery 38 8/20/2018 Morris 11 8/14/2018 Morton 6 8/13/2018 Nemaha 33 8/13/2018 Neosho 31 8/13/2018 Ness 25 8/13/2018 Norton 40 8/13/2018 Osage 96 8/13/2018 Osborne 10 8/13/2018 Ottawa 13 8/13/2018 Pawnee 17 8/13/2018 Phillips 23 8/13/2018 Pottawatomie 160 8/13/2018 Pratt 4 8/13/2018 Rawlins 2 8/13/2018 Reno 202 8/16/2018 Republic 10 8/13/2018 Rice 41 8/13/2018 Riley 161 8/13/2018 Rooks 20 8/17/2018 Rush 15 8/13/2018 Russell 29 8/20/2018 Saline 130 8/13/2018 Scott 7 8/13/2018 Sedgwick 1,900 8/13/2018 Seward 36 8/13/2018 Shawnee 529 8/16/2018 Sheridan 26 8/13/2018 Sherman 8 8/13/2018 Smith 7 8/14/2018 Stafford 15 8/13/2018 Stanton 13 8/13/2018 Stevens 16 8/13/2018 Sumner 48 8/13/2018 Thomas 8 8/13/2018 Trego 13 8/14/2018 Wabaunsee 29 8/20/2018 Wallace 8 8/14/2018 Washington 30 8/13/2018 Wichita 6 8/13/2018 Wilson 13 8/15/2018 Woodson



8/13/2018 Wyandotte 402 8/16/2018 Total 8,999





Source: Office of the Kansas Secretary of State.

Ballot totals are unofficial and were compiled from the Secretary of State website on Friday, August 10, 2018.