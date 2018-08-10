Latest News

Provisional ballot totals by county and county canvass meeting dates

By Bryan Lowry

blowry@kcstar.com

August 10, 2018 12:05 PM

Provisional ballots are ballots that weren’t counted on Election Day for a variety of reasons, such as a voter’s change of address or a lack of government-issued ID. County canvassing boards will vote on whether to accept these ballots at their upcoming meetings. Usually about 60 to 70 percent of provisional ballots end up counting, according to the Kansas secretary of state’s office.

COUNTY PROVISIONAL VOTES (Unofficial) DATE OF CANVASS
Allen368/14/2018
Anderson418/20/2018
Atchison278/14/2018
Barber138/13/2018
Barton238/13/2018
Bourbon728/16/2018
Brown298/14/2018
Butler1578/13/2018
Chase68/13/2018
Chautaqua218/13/2018
Cherokee718/20/2018
Cheyenne278/13/2018
Clark168/13/2018
Clay308/13/2018
Cloud338/13/2018
Coffey318/13/2018
Comanche58/13/2018
Cowley818/14/2018
Crawford1018/14/2018
Decatur68/14/2018
Dickinson738/13/2018
Doniphan148/13/2018
Douglas5078/16/2018
Edwards128/13/2018
Elk118/13/2018
Ellis368/16/2018
Ellsworth158/20/2018
Finney558/13/2018
Ford498/13/2018
Franklin1168/14/2018
Geary608/13/2018
Gove128/13/2018
Graham108/13/2018
Grant158/13/2018
Gray98/13/2018
Greeley38/13/2018
Greenwood138/13/2018
Hamilton88/14/2018
Harper178/13/2018
Harvey978/13/2018
Haskell188/13/2018
Hodgeman68/13/2018
Jackson588/13/2018
Jefferson728/13/2018
Jewell58/13/2018
Johnson1,8218/13/2018
Kearny88/13/2018
Kingman248/13/2018
Kiowa148/13/2018
Labette638/13/2018
Lane288/13/2018
Leavenworth1948/14/2018
Lincoln48/13/2018
Linn278/13/2018
Logan128/13/2018
Lyon898/13/2018
Marion428/13/2018
Marshall488/13/2018
McPherson888/13/2018
Meade128/15/2018
Miami1478/14/2018
Mitchell308/13/2018
Montgomery388/20/2018
Morris118/14/2018
Morton68/13/2018
Nemaha338/13/2018
Neosho318/13/2018
Ness258/13/2018
Norton408/13/2018
Osage968/13/2018
Osborne108/13/2018
Ottawa138/13/2018
Pawnee178/13/2018
Phillips238/13/2018
Pottawatomie1608/13/2018
Pratt48/13/2018
Rawlins28/13/2018
Reno2028/16/2018
Republic108/13/2018
Rice418/13/2018
Riley1618/13/2018
Rooks208/17/2018
Rush158/13/2018
Russell298/20/2018
Saline1308/13/2018
Scott78/13/2018
Sedgwick1,9008/13/2018
Seward368/13/2018
Shawnee5298/16/2018
Sheridan268/13/2018
Sherman88/13/2018
Smith78/14/2018
Stafford158/13/2018
Stanton138/13/2018
Stevens168/13/2018
Sumner488/13/2018
Thomas88/13/2018
Trego138/14/2018
Wabaunsee298/20/2018
Wallace88/14/2018
Washington308/13/2018
Wichita68/13/2018
Wilson138/15/2018
Woodson

8/13/2018
Wyandotte4028/16/2018
Total8,999

Source: Office of the Kansas Secretary of State.

Ballot totals are unofficial and were compiled from the Secretary of State website on Friday, August 10, 2018.

