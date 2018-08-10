Provisional ballot totals by county and county canvass meeting dates

Provisional ballots are ballots that weren’t counted on Election Day for a variety of reasons, such as a voter’s change of address or a lack of government-issued ID. County canvassing boards will vote on whether to accept these ballots at their upcoming meetings. Usually about 60 to 70 percent of provisional ballots end up counting, according to the Kansas secretary of state’s office.
| COUNTY
| PROVISIONAL VOTES (Unofficial)
| DATE OF CANVASS
|Allen
|36
|8/14/2018
|Anderson
|41
|8/20/2018
|Atchison
|27
|8/14/2018
|Barber
|13
|8/13/2018
|Barton
|23
|8/13/2018
|Bourbon
|72
|8/16/2018
|Brown
|29
|8/14/2018
|Butler
|157
|8/13/2018
|Chase
|6
|8/13/2018
|Chautaqua
|21
|8/13/2018
|Cherokee
|71
|8/20/2018
|Cheyenne
|27
|8/13/2018
|Clark
|16
|8/13/2018
|Clay
|30
|8/13/2018
|Cloud
|33
|8/13/2018
|Coffey
|31
|8/13/2018
|Comanche
|5
|8/13/2018
|Cowley
|81
|8/14/2018
|Crawford
|101
|8/14/2018
|Decatur
|6
|8/14/2018
|Dickinson
|73
|8/13/2018
|Doniphan
|14
|8/13/2018
|Douglas
|507
|8/16/2018
|Edwards
|12
|8/13/2018
|Elk
|11
|8/13/2018
|Ellis
|36
|8/16/2018
|Ellsworth
|15
|8/20/2018
|Finney
|55
|8/13/2018
|Ford
|49
|8/13/2018
|Franklin
|116
|8/14/2018
|Geary
|60
|8/13/2018
|Gove
|12
|8/13/2018
|Graham
|10
|8/13/2018
|Grant
|15
|8/13/2018
|Gray
|9
|8/13/2018
|Greeley
|3
|8/13/2018
|Greenwood
|13
|8/13/2018
|Hamilton
|8
|8/14/2018
|Harper
|17
|8/13/2018
|Harvey
|97
|8/13/2018
|Haskell
|18
|8/13/2018
|Hodgeman
|6
|8/13/2018
|Jackson
|58
|8/13/2018
|Jefferson
|72
|8/13/2018
|Jewell
|5
|8/13/2018
|Johnson
|1,821
|8/13/2018
|Kearny
|8
|8/13/2018
|Kingman
|24
|8/13/2018
|Kiowa
|14
|8/13/2018
|Labette
|63
|8/13/2018
|Lane
|28
|8/13/2018
|Leavenworth
|194
|8/14/2018
|Lincoln
|4
|8/13/2018
|Linn
|27
|8/13/2018
|Logan
|12
|8/13/2018
|Lyon
|89
|8/13/2018
|Marion
|42
|8/13/2018
|Marshall
|48
|8/13/2018
|McPherson
|88
|8/13/2018
|Meade
|12
|8/15/2018
|Miami
|147
|8/14/2018
|Mitchell
|30
|8/13/2018
|Montgomery
|38
|8/20/2018
|Morris
|11
|8/14/2018
|Morton
|6
|8/13/2018
|Nemaha
|33
|8/13/2018
|Neosho
|31
|8/13/2018
|Ness
|25
|8/13/2018
|Norton
|40
|8/13/2018
|Osage
|96
|8/13/2018
|Osborne
|10
|8/13/2018
|Ottawa
|13
|8/13/2018
|Pawnee
|17
|8/13/2018
|Phillips
|23
|8/13/2018
|Pottawatomie
|160
|8/13/2018
|Pratt
|4
|8/13/2018
|Rawlins
|2
|8/13/2018
|Reno
|202
|8/16/2018
|Republic
|10
|8/13/2018
|Rice
|41
|8/13/2018
|Riley
|161
|8/13/2018
|Rooks
|20
|8/17/2018
|Rush
|15
|8/13/2018
|Russell
|29
|8/20/2018
|Saline
|130
|8/13/2018
|Scott
|7
|8/13/2018
|Sedgwick
|1,900
|8/13/2018
|Seward
|36
|8/13/2018
|Shawnee
|529
|8/16/2018
|Sheridan
|26
|8/13/2018
|Sherman
|8
|8/13/2018
|Smith
|7
|8/14/2018
|Stafford
|15
|8/13/2018
|Stanton
|13
|8/13/2018
|Stevens
|16
|8/13/2018
|Sumner
|48
|8/13/2018
|Thomas
|8
|8/13/2018
|Trego
|13
|8/14/2018
|Wabaunsee
|29
|8/20/2018
|Wallace
|8
|8/14/2018
|Washington
|30
|8/13/2018
|Wichita
|6
|8/13/2018
|Wilson
|13
|8/15/2018
|Woodson
|8/13/2018
|Wyandotte
|402
|8/16/2018
|Total
|8,999
Source: Office of the Kansas Secretary of State.
Ballot totals are unofficial and were compiled from the Secretary of State website on Friday, August 10, 2018.
