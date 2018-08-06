Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Bremelda Sosoatu.
Kansas City teen is reported missing; police ask for public’s help

By Aaron Randle

arandle@kcstar.com

August 06, 2018 05:34 PM

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl who may be in danger.

Fifteen-year-old Bremelda Sosoatu was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 8400 block of Northeast 110th Street.

Sosoatu is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and straight black hair that falls to the middle of her back.

Police said she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark T-Shirt. She was carrying a black backpack that may have had a change of clothes in it.

Anyone with information about Bremelda’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

