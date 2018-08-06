Kansas City teen is reported missing; police ask for public’s help

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl who may be in danger.
Fifteen-year-old Bremelda Sosoatu was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 8400 block of Northeast 110th Street.
Sosoatu is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and straight black hair that falls to the middle of her back.
Police said she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark T-Shirt. She was carrying a black backpack that may have had a change of clothes in it.
Anyone with information about Bremelda’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
