Silver Alert issued in Kansas for missing 79-year-old woman with dementia

By Aaron Randle

arandle@kcstar.com

July 30, 2018 11:20 PM

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 79-year-old missing woman suffering from dementia.

Ella Mae Henderson of Topeka has been missing since about 3:30 p.m. according to the Topeka Police Department.

Henderson, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen driving a silver Cadillac with a personalized Kansas license plate reading “MSEL.” Police say Henderson may have been driving south from Topeka towards Osage County.

Authorities are asking anyone who has seen Henderson since 3:30 p.m. or who may know where she is, to call 785-368-9200.

