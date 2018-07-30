Silver Alert issued in Kansas for missing 79-year-old woman with dementia

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 79-year-old missing woman suffering from dementia.
Ella Mae Henderson of Topeka has been missing since about 3:30 p.m. according to the Topeka Police Department.
Henderson, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen driving a silver Cadillac with a personalized Kansas license plate reading “MSEL.” Police say Henderson may have been driving south from Topeka towards Osage County.
Authorities are asking anyone who has seen Henderson since 3:30 p.m. or who may know where she is, to call 785-368-9200.
