Here’s how to watch Tech N9ne live right now

KC hip-hop star Tech N9ne will talk about his career, his beer, the KC hip-hop scene and more on “Beer Hour,” The Kansas City Star’s Facebook Live show, starting at 4 p.m. today — Thursday, July 19.
On the heels of “Planet,” his 20th solo album, Tech will talk about his journey from an unknown, struggling artist to one of the most successful independent rappers in history.
Reporter Aaron Randle will also ask him about his recent collaboration with Boulevard Brewing Co. in making his “Bou Lou” beer.
Tech will be asked his view of KC’s current hip-hop scene and whether he believes the city still has an aversion to hip-hop culture.
“Beer Hour” airs every Thursday on The Kansas City Star’s Facebook page.
Comments