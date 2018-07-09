A 3-year-old Cass County boy has died two days after nearly drowning in the Lake of the Ozarks.
Cass County boy dies after nearly drowning in Lake of the Ozarks

July 09, 2018 10:13 PM

A Cass County boy has died two days after nearly drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report, doctors pronounced 3-year-old Jared Jones dead at about 2:30 p.m. on July 9.

Jones' death comes after the child nearly drowned while at the Lake of the Ozarks on July 7. According to the incident report, Jones wandered from a home near Pearson Branch and was found in the water at about 4:46 p.m. He was then initially transported to Lake Regional Hospital and later transferred to University Hospital in Columbia where he died.

Patrol reports say the child was not wearing a safety device.

Additional information has not been made available.

