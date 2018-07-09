Cass County boy dies after nearly drowning in Lake of the Ozarks

A Cass County boy has died two days after nearly drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report, doctors pronounced 3-year-old Jared Jones dead at about 2:30 p.m. on July 9.
Jones' death comes after the child nearly drowned while at the Lake of the Ozarks on July 7. According to the incident report, Jones wandered from a home near Pearson Branch and was found in the water at about 4:46 p.m. He was then initially transported to Lake Regional Hospital and later transferred to University Hospital in Columbia where he died.
Patrol reports say the child was not wearing a safety device.
Additional information has not been made available.
Comments