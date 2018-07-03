Then & Now: Time lapse video shows the startling transformation of Kansas City

From the City Market in the early 1900s to Grand Boulevard paved with cedar blocks, time lapse video lets us see the remarkable changes in Kansas City's urban landscape.
See how Kansas City has changed through the years in this time lapse video

By Chris Ochsner

July 03, 2018 06:46 PM

Kansas City has gone through some major physical changes in the last decade. Downtown and other portions of the city have experienced a renaissance of new construction and re-purposing of existing buildings. Young or old, the changes bring visions of a modern, vibrant city.

The Star searched its photo archives to find images of places around Kansas City from the past and then visited those places to show what they look like now. Take a trip through time with this video of Kansas City then and now.





