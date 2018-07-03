See how Kansas City has changed through the years in this time lapse video

Kansas City has gone through some major physical changes in the last decade. Downtown and other portions of the city have experienced a renaissance of new construction and re-purposing of existing buildings. Young or old, the changes bring visions of a modern, vibrant city.
The Star searched its photo archives to find images of places around Kansas City from the past and then visited those places to show what they look like now. Take a trip through time with this video of Kansas City then and now.
